Fixed: Declined Payment Method While Purchasing iCloud+ Subscription

Seeing your payment method get declined while purchasing App Store or iCloud+ subscriptions can feel frustrating, especially when your subscriptions are about to expire. However, there are several ways to fix this error. Let me walk you through the correct steps to update your Apple ID, iCloud, and App Store payment methods.

How To Fix Declined Payment Methods While Purchasing iCloud+ Subscriptions

If your payment method gets declined while purchasing an App Store or iCloud+ subscription, you can try restarting the transaction. But be careful not to spam the same payment option; otherwise, Apple might restrict your account. Instead, follow these troubleshooting steps if your purchases won’t push through:

1. Change Your Payment Method

Time needed: 2 minutes

Before changing your Apple ID payment methods, ensure that you’re using a valid, funded account. Here are the payment options that Apple accepts. Ask your card-issuing bank whether they support Apple payments if you can’t find your preferred options on the list.

After verifying and funding your accounts, proceed editing your payment methods. Here’s how to edit your Apple ID payment methods on an iPhone or iPad:

  1. Open the Settings app.

  2. Select your [Apple ID profile] at the top of the Settings screen.

    Opening Apple ID Profile Settings

  3. Select Payment & Shipping and enter your Apple ID password.

    Configuring Apple ID Profile Because declined payment method while purchasing iCloud+ subscription

  4. Select Add Payment Method.

    Adding a Payment Method Because declined payment method while purchasing iCloud+ subscription

  5. Input the details for your new debit or credit card and then tap Done.

    Entering New Payment Method Credit Card Details

  6. Tap the Edit button at the top-right corner of the Payment & Shipping screen.

    Adding a Payment Method Because declined payment method while purchasing iCloud+ subscription

  7. Tap the red minus symbol (-) next to the payment methods you want to delete.

    Tapping the Removal and Edit Button on Payment

Note icon NOTE
Be careful when removing payment methods. Note that Apple requires users to have at least one option set to default at all times. You need to add a new method before deleting your existing one.

Here’s how to change the payment methods on your Mac:

  1. Open Launchpad > App Store.
  2. Click your Apple ID profile at the bottom-left corner of the window.
    Opening the Account Settings on App Store
  3. Select Account Settings, enter your Apple ID login credentials, and click Manage Payments in the side navigation pane.
    Managing the Payment Methods on iCloud Online
  4. Hit Add Payment and input the necessary information.
    Adding New Payment Methods on Apple ID

If you’re using a PC or Intel-based Mac with an outdated macOS, here’s how to change the payment methods on iCloud.com:

  1. Go to iCloud.com and sign in to your Apple ID account.
  2. Click your name to open iCloud settings
    Clicking the iCloud Online Profile
  3. Open the appleid.apple.com link under Apple ID Settings.
    Opening the Apple ID Link on iCloud
  4. Select Payment Methods in the side navigation pane.
    Clicking the Payment Methods on iCloud Online Because declined payment method while purchasing iCloud+ subscription
  5. Under How to View and Edit Payment Methods, select Continue on Device.
    Selecting Continue on Device Link on Apple ID
  6. Wait for iCloud to send a Settings notification on your trusted devices, then proceed adding your preferred payment methods.
    Waiting for Sent Notification for Settings on iCloud

2. Set up Apple Pay

Some apps can only process payments through Apple Pay, not your Apple ID payment methods. It’s best to check the credit and debit cards in your Wallet app.

  1. Open Wallet and tap the plus symbol (+) at the top-right corner of the screen.
    Opening Wallet App and Tapping Plus Symbol
  2. Select Debit or Credit Card in the Add to Wallet page.
    Clicking Debit or Credit Card in Wallet App
  3. Input your card details—make sure to follow any specific instructions that your card-issuing bank provides.

3. Check Your Shipping Address

You should also check your shipping address if your payment methods keep getting declined while purchasing App Store and iCloud+ subscriptions. Most purchases will need your billing address.

  1. Go to Settings > [your Apple ID profile] > Payment & Shipping.
    Clicking the Payment and Shipping Section on Apple ID
  2. Scroll down to Add Shipping Address.
    Adding Shipping Method to Apple ID
  3. Input the personal information required and then tap Done.

4. Review Your Expired Subscriptions

Check your expired and inactive subscriptions if you’re having trouble renewing your ongoing apps and services.

  1. Go to Settings > [your Apple ID profile] > Subscriptions.
    Clicking the Subscriptions Page on Apple ID
  2. Under Inactive, look for the app or service that you need to renew.
    Checking the Inactive Subscriptions on Apple ID

5. Turn off VPN

Turn off your VPN services while troubleshooting. The App Store might think your requests are coming from an unsupported region if you’re running VPN apps.

  1. Open Settings > VPN.
    Opening the VPN Section on iOS Settings
  2. Toggle off the button for VPN Status.
    Clicking the Toggle off Button for VPN

6. Factory Reset Your iPhone

As a last-ditch resort, you could factory reset your iPhone. It’s a drastic but logical way to revert the hidden features or functions that interfere with your Apple ID payment methods.

  1. Open Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.
    Clicking the Transfer or Reset iPhone on iOS Settings
  2. Tap Reset > Reset All Settings.
    Factory Resetting an iPhone

Why Is Apple Declining My New Payment Method?

There are several reasons for Apple to decline your preferred payment methods. Your payments won’t push through if you’re using an unsupported account in your region, your card-issuing bank doesn’t allow payments to Apple services, or your account isn’t funded. Likewise, double-check for typos with your card details.

Why Can’t I Add Funds to My Apple ID?

Family Sharing members might have trouble adding iCloud payment methods to their Apple ID unless they’re the group admin or organizer. You can try redeeming Apple gift cards for these accounts instead. But if the funding issues persist, restart your transactions over a more stable network.

What Happens if You Stop Paying For iCloud Storage?

If you stop paying for iCloud+ and your storage usage exceeds the free 5GB limit, iCloud will no longer automatically sync your data. However, your files won’t get deleted. You can still access them from their local storage devices, i.e., where they were initially stored. Also, prepare to lose access to exclusive iCloud+ features such as Hide My Email and iCloud Private Relay until you renew your subscription.

Call Apple Support if your payment methods are still getting declined while purchasing App Store and iCloud+ subscriptions. They might have flagged your account for unusual activities. In the meantime, consider deleting weird apps and spam calendar events to ensure your iPhone is safe from hackers.

