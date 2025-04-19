How to Change the Location of Notification Pop-Ups on macOS

Notification alerts on macOS appear in the top-right corner of the screen. Although the default placement works for most users, macOS doesn’t offer any option to reposition notifications for those who may find it distracting. Fortunately, this doesn’t have to be the case anymore. We found a new app that lets you change the location of notification pop-ups on macOS. Keep reading to learn more about this app.

How to Change the Location of Notifications on Mac

macOS doesn’t let you reposition the notification alerts natively. However, an independent developer that goes by NotWadeGrimridge on GitHub has created an open-source app called PingPlace that allows you to change the location of notifications. You can install PingPlace using Homebrew and set notifications to show up in five new locations: top-left, top-middle, bottom-left, bottom-middle, or bottom-right.

Image Credit: PingPlace on GitHub

In our testing, we found that the source code of PingPlace is legitimate, and the application does exactly what it’s supposed to do. The only issue a handful of users have reported is that the Notification Center can sometimes show up on the left side of the screen whenever you move the notifications to the top left. Moreover, no matter where you place the notifications, the animations only begin from the right.

How to Install PingPlace Using Homebrew

Time needed: 10 minutes PingPlace isn’t on the App Store. You’ll have to download the application using Homebrew. If you’re new to Homebrew, the steps given below will walk you through the entire process. Press Shift + Command + U to access the Utilities folder and open Terminal.

Then, paste the following command into the Terminal window and press return.

/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)" After that, enter your Mac’s password and hit return to finish installing Homebrew.

Run brew doctor to ensure all the dependencies have been installed correctly. Inside the Terminal, paste brew tap notwadegrimridge/brew and hit return.

Finally, paste brew install pingplace --no-quarantine and hit return.



How to Configure and Use PingPlace on Mac

Once you finish installing PingPlace on your Mac, setting it up is pretty straightforward. You just need to enable the necessary permissions and access the app from the menu bar. Follow these steps: