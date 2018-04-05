How to Change DNS Entries on the Mac

If you aren’t happy using the default DNS servers your ISP or local coffee shop provides with your Mac, you can change them. It’s pretty easy to do. Follow along to learn how.

What is DNS

DNS, or domain name service, is what your Web browser uses to translate the URL you enter (like macobserver.com) into the numeric addresses, or IP address, computers use. Typing apple.com in your browser, for example, is a lot easier than remembering 17.142.160.59.

Your ISP has its own DNS servers and automatically provides those when you connect to the Internet. The same thing happens when you connect to public networks in places like coffee shops, libraries, and hotels.

That isn’t necessarily a problem, but if you’re concerned your ISP is tracking and selling your website requests, changing your DNS entries is the way to go. It also ensures the public networks you connect to don’t get to collect the URLs you enter.

Changing Your Mac’s DNS Server Address

You aren’t limited to the DNS servers your ISP or local coffee shop assigns. Adding the servers you want takes only a few steps.

Here’s how to add DNS servers to your Mac’s network settings: