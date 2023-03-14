Charge AirPods Without a Charging Case? Debunking Myths

Some users may want to know how to charge a pair of AirPods without the Charging Case, and unfortunately, I’ve got some bad news. While there are plenty of rumors making the rounds on the internet suggesting you can charge AirPods without a case, virtually all of these are nothing more than myths and speculation. In many cases, it’s simply a TikTok user trying to gain clout, or even worse, a scam artist looking to make a quick buck.

With that in mind, I’m going to go over some of the more popular myths regarding charging AirPods without their case, while also explaining what you are actually going to have to do. If you lost, misplaced or damaged your Charging Case, the short answer is that you’re going to need a new one for your AirPods.

Can I Charge My AirPods Without the Case?

If you are trying to charge your AidPods without a case, there’s likely very little options for you. Though there are rumors going around the internet that there are different methods users can try to charge their AirPods without the case, the majority of these myths are bunk and hoopla. However, with that in mind, I want to spend some time explaining why these myths are a waste of time.

Myth One: Charging Your Earphones Using a MacBook Magnet

One of the more interesting myths traversing the Internet right now is that the Magnet on a MacBook is capable of charging AirPods. In a popular TikTok video, a user can be seen claiming to attach an AirPod to the magnet in a MacBook to get the AirPod to charge. This is fake. Also, I will not be linking to the video in-order to curb the spread of misinformation.

While magnets are capable of transferring electricity, they do not conduct electricity on their own. This means that the magnet in a MacBook is not going to deliver energy to your AirPod, for the magnet has no source of electricity. Fortunately, attaching your AirPod to a MacBook won’t harm your AirPod, but it isn’t going to charge it, either.

Funny enough, the magnet in your MacBook helps the device know when it is time to sleep, so attaching an AirPod to the magnet may potentially shut down your MacBook. This also isn’t going to hurt your MacBook, rather, it’s more a fun parlor trick.

Myth Two: Charging AirPods with Third-Party Apps

Another myth circling the internet is that users are able to charge their AirPods wirelessly in thanks to a third-party app. Again, I will not be linking to any specific apps to help stop the spread of misinformation, but this is also patently false.

First, AirPods need a direct connection to charge. While a Charging Case does feature wireless-charging, AirPods do not. When it comes to Apple and wireless charging, the company implements Qi-Standard charging, which requires both a specialized charging device and a receiver. Apps are not able to recreate this technology.

Likely, any app that is suggesting it can charge your AirPods is a scam. Avoid them entirely.

Myth Three: Charging AirPods with a DIY-Charger

The last myth I would like to take a look at involves using a narrow pin charger to charge a single AirPod. Again, this is a myth, though one somewhat grounded in reality. However, grounded in reality as it may, it is more likely to cause harm to your AirPods rather do anything positive.

No. (Photo Credit: MGS Experiment.)

While you can get certain chargers to fit within an AirPod, this is a bad idea. Rumors on the internet suggest that the narrow pin charger of a Nokia 1110 will fit within an AirPod. While it is true that it may fit, this does not mean that it is sending an appropriate amount of wattage to the AirPod, if at all. When it comes to charging, not only do the two devices need to make a proper connection, but the charge also needs to send the right amount of juice to the device that needs charged.

Considering the battery of an AirPod is rather complex, you’re more likely to harm it through a DIY charger rather than do anything good. Keeping this in mind, do not use a DIY charger in an attempt to get power to your AirPods. Not only will you be out a Charging Case, but you’ll probably be out some AirPods as well.

Acquiring a New Case

If you want to charge your AirPods, you’re going to need a Charging Case. That’s unfortunately just the way it is for now. While Apple may eventually develop another method of charging your AirPods, until that day comes, you’re going to need a Charging Case.

You’re going to need a proper Charging Case. (Photo Credit: Apple.)

With that in mind, you have some options:

Borrow a friend’s Charging Case.

Purchase a new Charging Case from Apple.

Purchase a third-party Charging Case from a retailer.

While purchasing a new one directly from Apple might set you back some coin, you can at the very least know you are getting it from a reliable and trustworthy source. Additionally, snooping around the internet may find you a deal on a Charging Case, though try to keep it Apple-Certified. Additionally, remember that you need to match your potentially new Charging Case with the model of your AirPods.

If going the Apple route, there is a way to replace it directly from the company. You will need the serial number of your AirPods, which you can find by going to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone or iPad. Under the Bluetooth settings, find your AirPods and click the “i” with a circle around it. Then, scroll down to your serial number. From here, visit this Apple Support page and navigate to AirPods > Lost or Missing AirPods > Replace lost AirPods Case. Then, simply follow the onscreen instructions.

Disconnect Your AirPods to Connect a New Case

Of course, once you acquire a different case, you’ll have to go through some steps to get it working your with AirPods.

First, you’ll need to have your iPhone or iPad forget your AirPods.

Open Settings from your iPhone or iPad. Select Bluetooth. Next to your AirPods, tap the small circle containing an “i”. Select Forget This Device. Select Forget Device again and for a third time to confirm.

Time needed: 2 minutes. Next, you’ll then have to get the AirPods to recognize the new case. Insert the AirPods into the new case. Ensure that case is for the same model of AirPods as yours. Also, ensure that the Case is charged. Open the Lid of the case. Press and hold the Setup button that is on the outside of the case. Release when the status light begins flashing white. Go to your iPad or iPhone Home Screen. You will get a message asking you to connect your AirPods. Tap Connect, and then tap Done.

Make the Connection

While losing a Charging Case for your AirPods can put a user in quite a predicament, falling prey to myths on the internet can make things far more serious than they need to be. If you lost your Charging Case, you’re more than likely going to need to replace it. Do not try charging your AirPods without a Case.

While getting a replacement case is going to set you back some money (or a friendship), getting a new one is a far easier solution that accidentally destroying your AirPods as well. While losing things is never fun, losing things and then breaking something else is even less fun. However, until Apple decides AirPods can be charged via another method, your AirPods and their Case are practically inseparable.