How to Check Your Apple Store Gift Card Balance (2025 Guide)

Checking your Apple Store gift card balance is quick and easy. You can do it on any device, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows PC, or Android, using Apple’s website or the App Store. It’s important to know that Apple Store gift cards and Apple Account balances are not always the same. If you’ve received a physical or digital Apple gift card, follow the steps below to find out how much is left on it.

How to Check Your Apple Gift Card Balance

Whether you’re using a mobile device or computer, the following methods will help you check your balance fast.

Step 1: Go to Apple’s Official Gift Card Balance Page

Visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/108111 from any browser.

Enter your Apple gift card PIN (found on the back of physical cards or in your email for digital cards). Sign in with your (Apple Account) Apple ID to see your current balance.

This works in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, India, Germany, Japan, and most other countries where Apple sells gift cards.

Step 2: Use the App Store (iOS or iPadOS)

If you’ve already redeemed your gift card, your Apple Account balance will appear here.

Open the App Store. Tap your profile photo in the top right. Your Apple Account balance (if any) appears under your name.

Image credit: Apple

Note: This balance includes gift cards and Apple Cash you’ve added to your account.

Step 3: Use the Mac App Store

Open the App Store. Click your name at the bottom of the sidebar. Your account balance shows beneath your Apple ID email.

Step 4: View on Apple.com While Shopping

When signed in with your Apple ID at checkout (e.g., buying a Mac, iPhone, etc.), your account balance automatically applies and shows as a payment method.

Step 5: Check via iTunes (Windows only)

If you’re using Windows with iTunes:

Open iTunes and sign in. Click Account > View My Account. Scroll to find your Apple Account balance.

Tips for Managing Apple Gift Cards

Know the difference : Apple Store Gift Cards = Physical or digital cards you redeem manually Apple Account Balance = Balance linked to your Apple ID for digital purchases

: Keep your PIN secure : Don’t share screenshots of your card or PIN with anyone.

: Don’t share screenshots of your card or PIN with anyone. Redeem right away : Add your card to your account to avoid losing or misplacing it.

: Add your card to your account to avoid losing or misplacing it. Watch for region locks : Apple Gift Cards are region-specific . A U.S. card won’t work in the UK store.

: Apple Gift Cards are . A U.S. card won’t work in the UK store. Use before Apple Pay: You can’t add Apple Store gift cards directly to Apple Pay.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I check my Apple Card balance? That’s different. Open the Wallet app on iPhone, tap Apple Card, then view your current balance, payments, and interest. How to check how much money you have left on an Apple gift card? If the card is not redeemed yet, go to Apple’s balance page. If it is, your remaining balance appears in the App Store under your Apple ID.

Summary

Check your Apple gift card balance at apple.com/shop/gift-card/balance. Use the App Store or Mac App Store to view your redeemed Apple Account balance. Apple Card balances are separate and managed in the Wallet app. You can check balances on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, and Android. Always redeem your gift cards and keep your PIN safe.

Conclusion

Knowing how much money you have left on your Apple Store gift card helps you shop smarter and avoid surprises at checkout. Just remember to redeem your card to tie the funds to your Apple ID, and if you ever need more help, Apple’s support team is always there to assist. Happy spending!