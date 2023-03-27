How to Connect AirPods to PS5

For those that own a PS5 and Apple AirPods, they may be wondering if there is a way to connect the two. While the answer is technically a yes, the solution does take a bit of creativity, and possibly the purchase of an external adapter. Though there is no official means to connect AirPods to a PS5, there are some work arounds. However, keep reading reading to find out more.

Keeping this idea in mind, I’m going to explain why it might not be so simple to connect a pair of AirPods to Sony’s Playstation 5. Going through these reasons, I’ll then provide a couple of solutions that may solve the problem for many users, though there will be some caveats. I will also explain how users can connect AirPods to a PS4.

Can I Connect Bluetooth Headphones to PS5?

The short answer is no, your AirPods will not work with a PS5. In fact, most Bluetooth headphones probably aren’t going to work. However, there are some workarounds. The issue with connecting AirPods to a PS5 is that the system doesn’t support Bluetooth audio, which I will explain a bit more in-depth.

While a powerful gaming-console, those that want to use AirPods with their PS5 may want to consider alternatives. (Photo Credit: Sony.)

Concerning Bluetooth, while the PS5 does allow you to connect peripherals via Bluetooth, such as controllers, keyboards and mice, only PS5-compatible headsets are going to work with the system. That, or USB and/or analog headsets will also work just fine.

Sony doesn’t allow the support of Bluetooth audio primarily for two reasons: latency and interference.

Concerning interference, Bluetooth 5 utilizes a 2.4 GHz band, which is common for a lot of other Bluetooth devices, such as security cameras and house appliances. Due to this, PS5 connectivity to Bluetooth can suffer from interference, which can cause a host of problems, including random disconnects and drops in audio.

Latency is also an issue. Typically causing audio delays, the usual Bluetooth latency is between 34 to 300 milliseconds. While you may not notice this while doing common tasks with your AirPods, it’s enough to notice while gaming. These reasons are essentially why Sony is so choosy when it comes to what headphones can see use with a PS5.

Using the AirPods Max

The AirPods Max may be the way to go if you want ultimate connectivity with your PS5, though it will come at a price. (Photo Credit: Apple.)

Now, if you’re using the AirPods Max, the quickest work around will simply be to use them with your PS5 while in Wired Mode. Simply connect a Lightning to 3.5mm cable to your AirPods and your DualSense control, and you’re good to go. You can even use the microphone on your AirPods, and you will also be able to use the Digital Crown to adjust volume.

Can You Use AirPods on PS5 as a Mic?

However, if you do not have the AirPods Max, you’re going to need to go a different route. Unfortunately, this may mean buying an additional peripheral. It is also worth noting that going this route will not allow you to use the mic on your AirPods alongside your PS5: you will only get incoming audio.

Users should know there is a built-in microphone on your DualSense controller, though this may reduce the overall haptic feedback of the device. It is also worth knowing that whatever adapter you go with, you will still more than likely experience latency with your audio due to the setup of AirPods. So yes, you can technically connect your AirPods to your PS5. Though, whether or not this is actually worth it will be up to the user.

Using an Adapter to for Connection

If you’re looking to go the peripheral route, I would recommend the Antank Bluetooth Audio Transmitter. With this device, you can not only connect two different pairs of headphones, but it also allow gives users accessibility to in-game voice chat. Users are also able to connect up to eight wireless controllers, or four JoyCons.

If you have acquired a Bluetooth adapter for your PS5, using it is rather easy. First, you will need to ensure that your AirPods are connected to your new adapter.

Place your AirPods in their Charging Case, and plug the Bluetooth adapter into the PS5’s USB port. Should your adapter have a pairing button, make sure to press it to allow your AirPods to connect. Now, open your AirPods case and press the setup button on the case. This will engage pairing mode. You will know the process is complete when the blinking white light goes solid.

From here, you will then need to enable your AirPods from the Playstation’s console settings.

Press the Playstation button on your Dual Sense controller. This will open the quick menu. Go to Sound. Select Output Device and choose your AirPods.

Connect Using a Smart TV

While this may be good for those that don’t mind purchasing an adapter, some may not want to spend the extra money. If this is the case, then you may be able to connect your AirPods to your TV. Nowadays, most smart TVs have the option of supporting Bluetooth audio, meaning you can pair your AirPods to your TV.

However, since all TVs are not created equal, giving a step-by-step guide for your specific TV isn’t going to work out. However, you can typically find the option to connect Bluetooth audio under your television’s settings. Looking for the sound output option may be your best bet. The important thing to remember is that you need to open your AirPods case with the headphones inside to make them discoverable. Also, don’t be surprised if the audio is now coming exclusively from the AirPods, and not from the TV.

Can You Connect AirPods to PS4?

If you want to connect your AirPods to a PS4, there’s also a couple of solutions. For one, you can still go the Bluetooth adapter route, with many being available on Amazon. Keep in mind that you will still likely experience some of the same problems that PS5 users suffer from. Including a lack of chat, latency issues and typical AirPod features will be missing. It will essentially be like connecting any pair of headphones to your PS4.

Time needed: 3 minutes. With that in mind, here’s what to do to connect your AirPods to a PS4 via an adapter. Connect your adapter to the PS4 via USB. You may need to press a button on the adapter for it to enter pairing mode. Then, make sure that your AirPods are in pairing mode by putting them into their Charging Case and pressing the setup button until it turns white. Then, ensure that your AirPods are properly connected by going to the Home Screen on your PS4. Choose Settings. Go to Devices > Audio Devices > Output devices and select USB headphones. If your adapter came with microphone support, ensure that the microphone is connected to the PS4 controller via 3.5mm audio jack. Then, go to Audio Devices > Input Device and select Headset Connected to Controller. Finally, go back to Audio Devices and then select Output to Headphones and select All Audio through the sidebar that appears.

Connect AirPods Via the Remote Play App

PS4 and PS5 users also have the option of utilizing the Remote Play app from Sony. An official Sony app, it allows users to stream PS4 and PS5 games to their smartphones. From here, users can control the game via their phone, or by connecting a PS controller. Additionally, this also allows AirPods owners to use their AirPods while playing through Remote Play. You can find the app in the App Store here.

To use RemotePlay with your iPhone, follow these steps:

First, you will need to enable RemotePlay on your PS4. Go to Settings and select Remote Play Connection Settings. From the options available, choose Enable Remote Play. From here, open the Remote Play app on your phone. It should start connecting to your console. Ensure that your AirPods are connected to your phone. At this point, you can now enable the microphone. Select the triple dots at the bottom-right of the Remote Play screen. This will give you the option to chat using your AirPods. You can then go to the quick menu in Remote Play by pressing the Share and PS button at the same time. Choose Sound Device and then select Adjust Microphone Level.

PS4 owners can also see if their smart TV supports AirPods.

Connecting Your AirPods to a PS5

With some options available, users may want to consider if it’s worth connecting AirPods to their PS5. (Photo Credit: Apple.)

While it is unfortunate that there are little options available when it comes to using whatever headphones you choose with your PS5, there are still some creative liberties users can take. While it is highly unlikely that Sony is going to change their stance on this issue anytime in the near future, there are at least a couple of different ways users can connect your AirPods to a PS5.

However, if you’re looking to game while also utilizing chat, you may want to consider upgrading your headphones. While this can be quite the cost for some users, the positives may outweigh the negatives in the long run. While it may be worth considering, there are still at least a couple of creative methods users can try when it comes to connecting their AirPods to a PS5.