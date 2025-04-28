How To Connect and Sync Garmin Watch to Apple Health

gasp An iPhone user wearing a Garmin instead of an Apple Watch? gasp that’s blasphemy! Given the rivalry between wearables, you’d think that syncing a Garmin with the Health app would feel like jumping through hoops. But it’s actually the opposite. Apple knows plenty of active iPhone users prefer sports-focused wearables, so it doesn’t put up any walls to complicate syncing.

That said, it’s not as easy as pairing an Apple Watch—you’ll need to take a few extra steps. Here’s what to do.

How to Sync Garmin Connect With Apple Health

Time needed: 5 minutes Apple Health can pull data from your Garmin watch through the Connect app. Follow these steps: Install Garmin Connect and sign in with your Garmin account. If you don’t have one yet, create a new account. Open the Garmin Connect app on your iPhone. Once logged in, tap the More button (…) located in the bottom-right corner. Select Settings and then tap Connected Apps. In this section, you’ll see which apps pull data from Garmin Connect. Tap Apple Health under Available Apps. Follow the on-screen prompts to allow Garmin Connect to share and receive data from Apple Health. Open the Health app separately to double-check. In the Health app, go to Sources > Garmin Connect and verify that Garmin Connect is listed as an active data source.

How To Grant Permission From Garmin Connect

If data isn’t syncing, you might have to grant extra permissions on the Connect app. Specific privacy settings might have disabled them by default.

Open the Garmin Connect app on your iPhone. Tap your profile icon (top-left corner). Select Settings.

Tap Connected Apps.

Choose Health. Select Turn All Categories On or manually enable the metrics you want to sync, such as steps, heart rate, workouts, and sleep. Confirm any pop-ups that ask for permission.

What To Do if Garmin Connect Data Isn’t Appearing on Apple Health

Even if you set up everything correctly, sometimes Garmin data won’t sync to Apple Health right away. This usually happens because of minor connection hiccups, permission bugs, or app background refresh issues. Here are some steps you can take:

1. Enable Background App Refresh

Garmin Connect needs to run in the background to sync data reliably. If Background App Refresh is off, syncing can lag or fail.

Go to your iPhone’s Settings. Tap General > Background App Refresh.

Make sure Garmin Connect is turned on. If Background App Refresh is disabled system-wide, turn it back on.

2. Manually Open Garmin Connect

Sometimes a quick manual sync jumpstarts the data push. Simply opening the Garmin Connect app forces it to attempt a sync with Apple Health.

Open Garmin Connect and stay on the home screen for about 30 seconds. Wait a few minutes, then check your Health app.

3. Reconnect Garmin Connect to Apple Health

If all else fails, unlink and relink the connection.

In Garmin Connect, go to Settings > Connected Apps > Health. Tap Disconnect and confirm. Then, re-link it by following the same steps as the initial setup.

