How to Connect Your iPhone to a Windows PC: With and Without Microsoft Phone Link

The easiest way to connect your iPhone to a Windows PC is with Microsoft’s Phone Link app. Just scan a QR code from your iPhone and pair the devices, no cables required. As of 2025, Phone Link supports basic iOS features like messages, calls, and notifications via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on Windows 11.

How to Connect iPhone to Windows PC Using Microsoft Phone Link

Microsoft Phone Link offers iPhone users the ability to connect wirelessly to Windows 11 PCs. Here’s how to set it up.

Requirements

A PC running Windows 11 (version 22H2 or later)

The latest version of Microsoft Phone Link

An iPhone running iOS 15 or later

Bluetooth enabled on both devices

A stable Wi-Fi connection

Setup

Step 1: Open Phone Link on Your PC

On your Windows PC, click Start > Phone Link or search for Phone Link in the taskbar. If prompted, update the app via the Microsoft Store.

Step 2: Choose iPhone

In the Phone Link setup screen, select iPhone when asked what type of phone you’re connecting.

Step 3: Scan the QR Code with Your iPhone

On your iPhone, open the Camera app and scan the QR code displayed on your PC. This will open a prompt in Safari to begin pairing via link.microsoft.com.

Step 4: Approve Bluetooth Pairing

Confirm the Bluetooth pairing code on both devices. Tap Pair on your iPhone and Yes on your PC.

Step 5: Grant Permissions on iPhone

Allow Contacts and Notifications when prompted on your iPhone. This enables Phone Link to show calls, messages, and alerts.

Step 6: Finish Setup on PC

Wait a few seconds for the devices to sync. You should now see recent calls, messages, and notifications in the Phone Link window.

NOTE Phone Link for iOS currently supports notifications, calls, and limited messaging via Bluetooth, not full iMessage sync. File transfers are not supported (see alternatives below).

Tips for Connecting iPhone to Windows PC

Microsoft Phone Link is convenient, but it’s not the only way to connect your iPhone to a PC. Here are other options you can use to transfer files, sync content, or browse storage.

1. Using a USB Cable

Connect your iPhone to your PC with a Lightning to USB cable. Tap Trust This Computer on your iPhone. Open File Explorer > This PC. Your iPhone will appear under Devices and Drives. Double-click to access DCIM for photos and videos

This method only allows access to media files, not app data or system files.

2. Using iTunes (Backup & Sync)

Download and install iTunes for Windows from Microsoft Store. Open iTunes and connect your iPhone with a USB cable. Click on the iPhone icon to manage backups, sync music, and update iOS.

Use encrypted backups in iTunes if you want to include passwords and Health data.

3. Using iCloud Drive

On your iPhone, go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Drive and enable it. On your PC, visit iCloud.com or install the iCloud for Windows app. Sign in with your Apple ID to access synced files, photos, and documents.

This method allows wireless file access between iPhone and PC.

4. Using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for Basic Connectivity

While Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are used behind the scenes by Phone Link, there’s no built-in way to transfer files between iPhone and Windows via Bluetooth. Stick to iCloud, iTunes, or cable for that.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to transfer files from iPhone to PC?

Use a Lightning-to-USB cable to access the DCIM folder in File Explorer, or enable iCloud Drive to sync documents and photos wirelessly. How do I get my PC to see my iPhone?

Connect your iPhone via USB and unlock the device. Tap Trust This Computer if prompted. The iPhone should appear in File Explorer or iTunes. Can I use Phone Link for iMessages?

No, as of July 2025, Phone Link does not support full iMessage sync. You can receive and reply to SMS/MMS, but iMessage is not fully integrated.

Summary

Use Microsoft Phone Link for wireless messaging, calls, and notifications on Windows 11. Connect via USB cable to transfer photos and videos using File Explorer. Use iTunes to back up your iPhone or sync media. Access your files with iCloud Drive from any browser or the iCloud for Windows app. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support basic sync only (no file transfer).

Conclusion

While Apple and Microsoft still keep certain features platform-specific, the current options cover most everyday needs, from calls and messages to media access and backups. Make sure to revisit your sync and privacy settings after major iOS or Windows updates.