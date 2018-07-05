If you’re concerned about, or just aren’t sure, which apps and services have access to your Google account there’s an easy way see and even revoke access. Read on to learn how.

To see which apps have access to your Google account, go to Google’s account management page in your web browser. Next, click Apps with account access under Sign-in & security. From here you get a list of the apps that have access to your Google account.

To see exactly what those apps have access to, click Manage Apps. In my case, macOS, Slack, and TripIt have access to my Google account. macOS has access to my Google calendar, contacts, Gmail, and Hangouts, while Slack can get at my Google Drive. TripIt can access my email and contacts.

To revoke an app’s access to your Google account, click on the app to select it, then click Remove Access.

I’m glad I didn’t see any surprise apps accessing my Google account. Hopefully your list is just as clean.