How To Convert iPhone Photos Back to JPG Format [UPDATE]

If you find that the default file format for your iPhone’s photos is HEIC and you wanted JPG instead, here’s how to change it back.[UPDATE]

From Wikipedia: “The High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) is a container format for individual images and image sequences. HEIF image files are typically stored with filename extensions .heif or .heic. ” [or .HEIC]. It was introduced by Apple in iOS 11.

iOS 13.x has not changed the technology since I wrote my original article on April 3, 2019. Basically, as a refresher, I outlined:

How to change back and forth between HEIC and JPG file format for your photos. Why your screenshots are always in PNG format. Why the JPG photo format results in videos being shot in 1080p/60 fps. It sure would be nice to allow both JPG and a default of 4K/UHD/60 fps, but Apple has not yet seen fit to separate the photo and video preferences. How to convert HEIC photos to JPG. I also found this recent article to be well written and helpful. More (good) reading on why the HEIC format exists.

Windows 10 supports the HEIF format, but there is a lot of momentum on the side of JPG. In the last two years, I haven’t seen any indication of a dramatic, widespread shift to HEIF/HEIC except for, perhaps, some professional photographers. Finally, in early 2019, Google’s Android Pie started offering support for HEIC.