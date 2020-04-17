How to Copy And Paste on a Mac

Written a brilliant paragraph but realized it’s in the wrong place? Need a quote from somewhere else in your essay? No worries – with a couple of key combinations you can cut, copy, and paste on a Mac.

Copy And Paste on Mac

How to copy on a Mac:

Left-click on your mouse or trackpad to place the cursor in front of the text you want to copy.

Hold down the left mouse/trackpad button and slide across to the right until all text you want to copy is highlighted.

Press Cmd + C – the selected text is now copied.

An alternative way to copy:

Left-click on your mouse or trackpad to place the cursor in front of the text you want to copy.

Hold down shift

Left-click at the end of the text you want to copy – all of that text is now highlight.

Press Cmd + C – the selected text is now copied.

You can also place the cursor at the end of the text your want to select, highlight as described above but move your mouse/trackpad to the left until you get to the beginning of the portion you want to select.

When you copy, the selected text is stored on your Mac’s clipboard. However, it also remains on-screen where you originally found it. To completely remove it from one spot in a document and move it to another you need to use the cut function.

How to Cut on a Mac

Follow the same steps above to select the relevant text.

Press Cmd + X and the text has been cut.

When you cut the text will be deleted from its original location, but it is stored on your computers clipboard.

How to paste on a Mac

Once you have copied or cut some text, you will almost always want to paste it elsewhere. There are two ways to do this.

To paste the text with all the original formatting (bold, italic, font etc.):

Left-click at the spot you want your copied/cut text to go to place the cursor there.

Press Cmd + V

To paste the text without all the original formatting (paste as plaintext):

Left-click at the spot you want your copied/cut text to go to place the cursor there.

Press Cmd + Shift + V

On most occasions, just the first method will be necessary – often formatting is removed automatically or you don’t want to change it in the first place. However, if you don’t want to keep the formatting, and the software you are using doesn’t automatically remove it, use the second method.