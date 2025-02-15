How to Create Apple Account to Watch Apple TV on Android

With Apple releasing Apple TV on Google Play, no doubt folks are itching to get their hands on some fantastic streaming content. Yes, you can watch Apple originals on Android, but it’s not as simple as downloading the app. You’re going to need an Apple account first. And if you don’t own an Apple device, you’ve probably never had a reason to make one—until now. Let’s do a quick rundown of how to set it up.

How to Create an Apple Account

Time needed: 2 minutes For this how-to, I’ll be using the web to create an Apple Account. However, note that there’s likely an option to create one directly within the Apple TV app for Android. Follow these steps: Visit the official Apple Account page and select Create Apple ID in the top-right corner. Apple will have you provide a couple of pieces of information. You will be asked to provide an email address, the region for your device, and the password you would like to use. The email you provide will be the email you use to log in to your account. You will also need to enter a phone number. Enter one that you always have access to. After entering this information, you will be given the option to subscribe to Apple updates. Make your decision and select Continue. Apple will provide you with on-screen instructions for verifying your email address and phone number.

That’s really all there is to it. You can now enjoy Apple TV and everything it has to offer.

Remember that Apple TV+ does require a subscription. However, new users can opt for a 7-day free trial, and you can receive an offer for a free 3-month subscription with the purchase of select Apple devices. You can also check our list of Apple TV+ offers. Your Apple Account is also good for different services, including iCloud Storage and Find My.

With Apple TV+ having such a large library, you may not know what to stream first. Fortunately, we’ve got a guide telling you the best content in 2025.