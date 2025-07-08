How to Create, Edit, and Share a Customized Memoji on iPhone or iPad (2025)

Creating or editing a Memoji on your iPhone or iPad is quick and fun. As of iOS 18, you can easily customize facial features, accessories, body types, and more directly in the Messages app or FaceTime settings. Whether you’re updating your look or starting fresh, the process takes just a few minutes and adds a personal touch to your Apple experience.

How to Create and Edit a Customized Memoji

Follow these steps to create a new Memoji or edit an existing one using your iPhone or iPad. These instructions apply to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Step 1: Open the Messages App

To start, open the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap any conversation (or start a new one). Tap the + button next to the text field. Select Stickers > then tap your Memoji icon.



Image credit: Apple Tap the “More” (…) button > Edit or New Memoji.

Alternatively, go to Settings > Messages > Share Name and Photo, then tap Edit under your current Memoji.

Step 2: Customize Facial Features

Now it’s time to personalize your appearance. You can adjust the following:

Skin tone

Hairstyle and color

Eyes, eyebrows, and eyelashes

Head shape, age, chin, and nose

Mouth, lips, and piercings

Facial hair

Glasses, headwear, and earrings

Image credit: Apple

Use the sliders and color pickers to get it just right.

Step 3: Select a Body Type and Clothing

As of iOS 18, Memoji customization includes body type and outfit choices:

Choose from slim, medium, or full body shapes. Customize clothing style and color. Add accessories like necklaces or hearing devices.

Step 4: Save and Use Your Memoji

Once you’re happy with your creation:

Tap Done to save. Your Memoji is now ready to use in Messages, FaceTime, and Sticker Packs. You can assign it to your Apple ID(Apple Account) photo (Settings > [Your Name] > Apple ID Photo).

You can always return to edit your Memoji or create new ones.

Tips for Customizing Your Memoji

Use Multiple Memoji : Create different versions for moods, holidays, or outfits.

: Create different versions for moods, holidays, or outfits. Try Memoji Stickers : Use Memoji as stickers in any app that supports emoji input.

: Use Memoji as stickers in any app that supports emoji input. Update for Life Events : Change your Memoji’s hairstyle or glasses after a real-life change.

: Change your Memoji’s hairstyle or glasses after a real-life change. Sync Across Devices: Your Memoji stays updated across your iCloud-connected devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I edit my existing Memoji? In the Stickers menu, tap your Memoji > “More” (…) > Edit. Can I have more than one Memoji? Yes, iOS 18 lets you create and save multiple Memoji with different looks and styles. Can I delete a Memoji? Yes. Go to the Memoji list, tap More (…), then choose Delete. Is Memoji available on all iPhones? Memoji requires iPhone X or later and iPad models with Face ID for animated Memoji, but static Memoji stickers work on most devices with iOS 13 or later.

Summary

Open the Messages app or Settings > Messages. Tap Stickers > Memoji > “More” > New or Edit. Customize your features, outfit, and accessories. Tap Done to save and start using your Memoji.

Conclusion

Creating or updating a Memoji is a fun way to express yourself on iPhone and iPad. Whether you want a playful version of yourself or a unique digital persona, Apple makes it easy and intuitive. With iOS 18’s new outfit and body options, your Memoji can look more like you than ever before. Just open Messages and start creating!