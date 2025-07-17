How to Create Out of Office Auto Email Replies with Apple Mail

Yes, you can create out of office auto-replies on your Mac using the built-in Mail app. Whether you’re using iCloud, Gmail, Outlook, or another email service, there are multiple ways to set up vacation responders. In this guide, we will walk you through each method, using Mail rules, email provider settings, and even advanced tools like Automator.

Use Mail Rules to Create Auto-Replies on Mac

This method uses the built-in Mail app on macOS or earlier. It works best if your Mac is always on and Mail stays open during your time away.

Open the Mail app on your Mac. From the menu bar, go to Mail > Settings (or Preferences). Click the Rules tab, then select Add Rule. Name your rule (e.g., “Out of Office”). Set conditions like: “If any of the following conditions are met”

of the following conditions are met” “Every Message” or “From contains” if you want to limit it Under Perform the following actions, choose Reply to Message. Click Reply message text… and write your auto-response (e.g., “Thank you for your email. I’m currently out of office and will reply as soon as I return.”) Click OK, then Apply.

NOTE Keep your Mac on and Mail app open. Rules only run when Mail is active.

Set Up Out of Office Replies Through Email Provider Settings

If you use Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, or another email service, setting up your auto-reply on the web means you don’t have to keep your Mac running.

Gmail (via Web):

Go to Gmail.com and sign in. Click the gear icon > See all settings. Scroll to Vacation responder. Turn it on, set the dates, and write your message. Click Save Changes.

Outlook (Microsoft 365 or Exchange):

Go to Outlook.com or use your organization’s Outlook Web Access. Go to Settings > View all Outlook settings > Mail > Automatic replies. Turn on automatic replies, set your message, and choose scheduling options.

iCloud Mail:

Visit iCloud.com > Mail app. Click the gear icon > Preferences > Vacation. Check “Automatically reply to messages when they are received”. Enter your reply and click Done.

Advanced: Use Automator to Trigger Smart Replies

For users comfortable with macOS automation, Automator offers more control.

Open Automator and create a new Application. Choose the action Get New Mail Messages. Add Reply to Messages. Customize the message and conditions. Save the app and use Calendar > New Event to schedule it (e.g., run every hour).

This works well for power users, but most beginners will find Mail Rules or provider settings simpler and safer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to leave my Mac on for Mail rules to work? Yes. The Mail app must be open, and your Mac must be awake and connected to the internet. Can I create auto-replies for Gmail using the Mail app? Not directly. You must set Gmail’s vacation responder from Gmail.com or the Gmail app for full reliability. What’s the best way to create an out of office reply on Mac? For Apple Mail, use a Mail rule if your Mac will stay on. For best results, use your email provider’s vacation responder (Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, etc.). Is there a way to auto-reply during specific hours only? Yes, via your provider’s settings or advanced automation with Automator + Calendar.

Summary

Use Mail Rules for Apple Mail if your Mac will stay on Use web-based vacation responders (Gmail, Outlook, iCloud) for the most reliable setup Advanced users can automate replies using Automator or AppleScript Always test your auto-reply setup by sending a test email to yourself

Final Thoughts

Creating an out of office reply on a Mac is simple once you choose the right method. If you want a basic solution and you’ll leave your Mac on, use the built-in Mail app rules. If you’d rather not worry about your Mac running, setting an auto-reply directly with your email provider is the way to go. Whichever method you choose, make sure to test it before heading out, so your contacts stay informed while you’re away.