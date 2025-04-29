How to Customize Perplexity AI Voice Assistant on iPhone

Looking to customize the Perplexity AI Voice Assistant on iPhone? With the company recently releasing an update that allows Perplexity to copy almost everything Siri does, many are eager to try out this iOS AI alternative. However, some may have issues finding the customization options, which is where I come in.

Lookout Siri, Perplexity Is Here: Getting Started and How to Use

Perplexity is making waves as the latest AI voice assistant. Lookout Siri—Perplexity wants to join in on the fun. While the new update doesn’t allow Perplexity to obey every command Siri is capable of, several new features add capabilities that go far beyond typical third-party AI assistants.

1. How to Customize Perplexity AI on iPhone

There’s also a certain level of customization for Perplexity, including changing how you can engage with the AI and what voice it uses. However, adjusting the settings of Perplexity may be slightly trickier than you think. Here’s how to do it.

Time needed: 1 minute Simply follow these steps to access Perplexity AI’s Voice Assistant settings: From the main screen of Perplexity (the magnifying glass if you are using the bottom row of icons), click the waveform next to the words Ask Anything. From this screen, tap the Settings icon (which looks like a gear) in the top-right corner of the screen. From here, you will have a variety of options, including the ability to view or hide the written transcript of your conversations, choosing between Hands free and Push-to-talk, and changing the style of the voice.

That’s really all there is to it. Note that at the time of this writing, some users are reporting experiencing issues with changing the voice of the assistant.

2. Adding Perplexity as a Shortcut on Your Home Screen

To make things faster, you also have the option to add certain Shortcuts to your iOS Home Screen. This allows you to perform certain tasks faster than ever.

Open up the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. You can perform a quick search for the app by swiping down from your Home Screen. From the app, scroll down and tap Perplexity. From this menu, choose a Shortcut you would like to add to your Home Screen, long-press it, and then select Add to Home Screen.

On the next page, choose your icon and name for the Shortcut, and then select Add. Your Shortcut will then be taken to the icon on your Home Screen.



3. Setting Perplexity as a Lock Screen Shortcut

Those who want faster access to Perplexity can also set up a Shortcut on their Lock Screen. Here’s how:

From your Lock Screen, long-press the screen and select Customize. Choose Lock Screen.

Press the widget section below your clock. Scroll down and select Perplexity.

Swipe left or right to assign a task to the Lock Screen Shortcut, then tap the icon to add it to your Lock Screen.



4. Setting Perplexity as Your Action Button

For those who have an iPhone with an Action Button, you also have some options when it comes to controlling Perplexity. This can make accessing the AI assistant much faster than navigating the app or using Home Screen shortcuts.

Here’s what to do:

Navigate to Settings. Scroll down and select the Action Button. Scroll to the right until you see Shortcut and then select Choose a Shortcut.

Scroll down until you see Perplexity and tap it. You will have four options: Start Voice Mode, Ask Anything, Snap to Ask, and New Pro Search. Make your decision. Note that Start Voice Mode will be the fastest way to begin interacting with Perplexity.



It’s never a bad thing to have options. While some may enjoy Apple’s built-in assistant, some people may find that Perplexity simply offers them more. While not embedded into iOS as neatly as Siri, following these steps can still give you quick access to this powerful assistant.