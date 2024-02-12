Here’s How To Delete Apps from Apple Vision Pro

Apple recently released its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.It runs on a brand-new operating system called visionOS, specifically designed for the Apple Vision Pro. If you’ve got a Vision Pro and want to know how to delete apps, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll provide step-by-step instructions to delete apps on Apple Vision Pro.

Delete Apps on Your Apple Vision Pro

When we get our hands on a new gadget, we may try installing and running almost every available app. It is always better if we are mindful of which apps to install. So, deleting apps that aren’t of any use will keep your Apple Vision Pro healthy and fit. It’s also a good idea to tidy up your apps from time to time.

Time needed: 2 minutes Follow the steps below to delete apps on Apple Vision Pro. Press the Digital Crown, placed as a button on the device’s head, to access Home View Locate the app you wish to delete, then pinch and hold it Select Remove App Confirm deleting the app by tapping Delete

How Many Apps Are Available for Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro currently supports more than 600 apps and games. The headset also supports more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS. Some popular apps that are available on visionOS include Microsoft Office 365 suite i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, etc., Adobe Lightroom, Webex, Zoom, and more.

Why I Can’t Delete Some Apps on Apple Vision Pro

Usually, you can delete any app you download from the App Store on your Apple Vision Pro. But the apps that come with visionOS, the system that runs the device, can’t be deleted. However, two apps are exceptions to this rule: Keynote and Encounter Dinosaurs. You can delete these if you want to.

The Vision Pro was initially announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference, aka WWDC 2023, and became available for purchase and walk-in demos on February 2, following pre-orders that started on January 19. Currently, it’s priced at $3500 for the base model and is exclusively available in the US. Share your thoughts about Apple Vision Pro in the comments below.