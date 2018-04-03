Here’s How You Can Download Facebook Data From Your Profile

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| How-To

Facebook has a tool that lets you download a copy of your data. This archive contains everything you’ve ever shared with the company, like posts, photos/videos, messages, etc. If you’re an Android user, you may even find that Facebook has logged other things. Here’s how to download Facebook data from your profile.

Download Facebook Data

Download Facebook data by going to settings.

Click Settings in the menu

  1. Log into Facebook.
  2. Click the upside-down triangle next to the question mark in the menu bar.
  3. Click Settings.

    Download Facebook data in General Account Settings.

    Click Download a copy of your Facebook data

  4. Look for the small text that says Download a copy of your Facebook data.
  5. Click Start My Archive.
Download Facebook data by clicking on Start My Archive.

Click on Start My Archive

Depending on how much data you have, it can take a while. Once Facebook has finished it will send you an email with a URL that you can click. If it redirects you to a page that doesn’t contain a link, go back to the settings page and click on Download a copy of your Facebook data again. You’ll be asked to enter your password, then the download will start.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account