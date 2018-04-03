Here’s How You Can Download Facebook Data From Your Profile

Facebook has a tool that lets you download a copy of your data. This archive contains everything you’ve ever shared with the company, like posts, photos/videos, messages, etc. If you’re an Android user, you may even find that Facebook has logged other things. Here’s how to download Facebook data from your profile.
Download Facebook Data
- Log into Facebook.
- Click the upside-down triangle next to the question mark in the menu bar.
- Click Settings.
- Look for the small text that says Download a copy of your Facebook data.
- Click Start My Archive.
Depending on how much data you have, it can take a while. Once Facebook has finished it will send you an email with a URL that you can click. If it redirects you to a page that doesn’t contain a link, go back to the settings page and click on Download a copy of your Facebook data again. You’ll be asked to enter your password, then the download will start.