8 Ways To Download TikTok Videos on iPhone Without the Watermark

We’re all guilty of endlessly scrolling through TikTok. It’s where you find some creative, mostly funny, and inspiring videos, but the blaring watermark can be distracting when you want to share or repost content on another platform. Thankfully, where there’s a will, there’s a way — and there are several ways to download TikTok videos on your iPhone (or any device) without the watermark.

Download TikTok Videos Easily without Watermark Using These Websites

I wouldn’t recommend hunting for an app that downloads or saves TikTok videos. There are several websites that do the same for you, so why install a third-party app when your browser can already handle it?

I’ve tried every website I’ve mentioned so that you can pick any of them. Also, we’re not ranking them; they are listed randomly.

1. Tmate TikTok Downloader

After copying the TikTok video’s link, paste it into the box and tap the Download button next to it. In a moment, you’ll see the TikTok video you want to download, along with four buttons: Download without Watermark, Download without Watermark [HD], Download with Watermark, and Download MP3 Audio.

The buttons are pretty self-explanatory, but I recommend choosing the Download without Watermark [HD] option, which will save the TikTok video in the highest quality available. If you only want the audio, you can select Download MP3 Audio.

Open Tmate TikTok Downloader on your browser

2. Tiktokio

At Tiktokio, you’ll find the same options available as on Tmate. To proceed, paste the TikTok video’s link or URL into the box and click the Download button. Then, choose from the available options and save the video offline to share with your friends and family.

Open Tiktokio on your browser

3. SaveTik

SaveTik also allows you to save TikTok videos offline on your iPhone with just a few simple steps. First, copy and paste the link into the box and tap the Download button. This will redirect you to the download page, where you can view the thumbnail of the TikTok video you want to download.

There are several options to choose from, including Download MP4 [1], Download MP4 [2], Download MP4 HD, and Download MP3. The first two options let you download the video in the same compressed quality, which is ideal for sharing. However, Download MP4 HD is better for saving videos for offline viewing.

I tested all three download options on my iPhone. The first two options downloaded a video of 10.5 MB, while the HD version was around 50 MB. So, the file size difference is nearly five times, and you can choose accordingly based on your needs.

Open SaveTik on your browser

4. SnapTik

Alternatively, SnapTik also ranks among the top TikTok downloaders. To use it, simply copy and paste the link into the box and tap the Download button. Unlike some other options on this list, which allow you to download TikTok videos in audio format as well, SnapTik is limited to video downloads.

There are two options available: Download and Download HD. The first option lets you download a compressed video with minimal loss of quality, which is better for sharing. The second option, however, comes with a major drawback: you have to watch an ad before proceeding.

After noticing the HD download option behind an ad, I was expecting better quality than the others. But unfortunately, there’s not much difference. In fact, it’s the same HD quality as the other options, so I’d like my 30 seconds back. But wait, I am writing about TikTok after all.

Open SnapTik on your browser

5. SSSTik

SSSTik is yet another option for downloading TikTok videos using any browser on your iPhone. By now, you’ve probably noticed that the differences between these downloaders are minimal — mainly the final page, where some offer more download options, while others require you to watch an ad before proceeding.

Like the others, SSSTik lets you download TikTok videos in both regular and HD options. To download the HD version, you’ll need to watch an ad. If you’re just looking to quickly download a video to share as media, it’s better to stick with the regular version, which you can download immediately.

Open SSSTik on your browser

6. MusicallyDown

What caught my attention is its name: MusicallyDown. It brings back memories. Did you know what Musical.ly was? It existed before TikTok, and later, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, acquired it and merged the two apps into one.

As for what MusicallyDown offers, it lets you download TikTok videos in regular MP4 quality, HD quality without a watermark, and in audio (MP3) format. Plus, it also lets you download the regular, shareable TikTok video quality with a watermark.

Open Musicallydown on your browser

Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark Using These Shortcuts

Another way to download TikTok videos is by using these shortcuts. Once you install one of them, you can tap the share button and find the option to download TikTok videos in the Share sheet on your iPhone.

1. DTikTok

Unlike web apps, these shortcuts allow you to download TikTok videos directly through the share button. It’s quick, and the setup takes less than a minute. Follow the link below, download the shortcut, and tap Add Shortcut. Then, go back to TikTok, tap the Share button, and select more (…). You’ll find DTikTok in the Share sheet; just tap on it.

Next, you’ll be asked to allow a few privacy settings necessary to download the TikTok video to your iPhone. Depending on whether you’re downloading it just once or frequently sharing videos with friends, select Allow Once or Always Allow. In no time, the video will be saved to your gallery.

Download DTikTok shortcut for your iPhone

2. TikTok Downloader

TikTok Downloader shortcut works just like DTikTok. So once you’ve installed it on your iPhone, you can follow the same steps: tap the Share button > more (…) > select TikTok Downloader from the Share sheet > Allow Privacy Settings.

But it’s a bit different when it comes to downloading. Unlike DTikTok, which automatically saves videos to your gallery (with permission), TikTok Downloader takes you to its website and gives you the option to save the video as an audio file (MP3) too. So if you’re more privacy-conscious, TikTok Downloader might be the better option. If you just want to get things done quickly, though, DTikTok is probably the way to go.

Download TikTok Downloader shortcut for your iPhone

That’s it! I hope you’ll find downloading TikTok videos. Whichever method you prefer, whether it’s downloading TikTok videos using Safari (or any browser) on your iPhone, or using the Share Sheet, the choice is absolutely yours. We’ve done the work for you, so it’s time to sign off.