How To Download TutuApp for Free on iOS 18 (2025)

TutuApp has been around long before Apple even allowed sideloading on iOS. It’s a third-party app marketplace best known for spoofed apps, modded games, and duplicate apps, although you might remember it by other names, like iSpoofer, iPogo, or Pogo++.

With all its rebrands, it’s fair to wonder: Does TutuApp still work? And more importantly, is it even safe? No need to test it yourself—here’s everything you should know before downloading it.

What Is TutuApp?

TutuApp gives you access to apps you won’t find on the App Store. It offers tweaked apps, modded games, and even Android-exclusive titles. You can also use it to sideload IPA files. And although the platform’s compatible with non-jailbroken devices, it’s capable of jailbreaking. Just download the appropriate tool for your iPhone.

Tweaked & Modded Apps: Get modified versions of apps like Spotify++, TikTok++, and Pokémon GO hacks. These versions unlock premium features, bypass ads, or remove in-app restrictions.

Android-Exclusive Apps: Install Android apps that don't have iOS versions, such as region-locked games or utility apps that Apple doesn't allow in the App Store.

IPA Sideloading: Manually install IPA files without relying on AltStore, Sideloadly, or a computer. This is useful for unsigned or banned apps.

Built-in Jailbreak Tools: TutuApp provides jailbreak utilities for older iOS versions, so you can install Cydia tweaks and system modifications.

No Jailbreak Required: Most apps and features work on non-jailbroken devices, making sideloading accessible without modifying system files.

How To Download TutuApp on Your iPhone

Time needed: 15 minutes The TutuApp is compatible with almost any iPhone model and iOS version—just follow these steps: Open Safari and go to the official TutuApp website. Tap on the download link for iOS devices. When prompted, hit Install > Allow to begin the download. After installation, go to Settings > General > Profiles & Device Management. Look for the TutuApp profile and open it. Tap Trust to allow the application to run on your device. Return to your Home Screen and open TutuApp.

Is TutuApp Safe To Use on iPhone?

The safety of TutuApp has been a hot topic of debate. While the platform asserts that it is safe and regularly updated, you should still exercise caution. Downloading apps from third-party sources can pose security risks, and some users have reported concerns about data privacy and potential malware. It’s advisable to use a secondary device (or one without crucial PII) to reduce the potential risk of a data breach.

Free Apps Like TutuApp for iPhone

Image Credits: AltStore

AltStore is one of the most reliable iOS sideloading platforms. It uses your Apple ID to sign apps, letting you install and refresh IPA files without revokes. Unlike TutuApp, it’s fully open-source and doesn’t rely on enterprise certificates. I think it’s a safer long-term option.

Image Credits: Panda Store

Panda Helper offers a mix of tweaked apps, modded games, and IPA sideloading tools. It works on both jailbroken and non-jailbroken devices, but you’ll need to reinstall apps if Apple revokes the certificates. Note that some apps may require a premium subscription.

Image Credits: App Valley

AppValley is a well-known third-party app store that provides tweaked apps and sideloaded utilities without a jailbreak. It’s more stable than some alternatives, but revocations are common, so you may need to reinstall apps frequently. Some versions also include ad-heavy installers.

Image Credits: Scarlet

Scarlet is a newer alternative for easy IPA sideloading and app management. It supports direct on-device signing, repo integration, and tweak injection, making it one of the most advanced non-jailbreak options. However, you’ll need a working certificate or a personal signing method for stability.

CokerNutX offers a large selection of tweaked and ++ apps, with no Apple ID required for installation. It works similarly to TutuApp but relies on enterprise certificates, so apps can get revoked at any time. While convenient, it’s best paired with an on-device signing tool for longevity.

Again, proceed with caution when installing third-party app marketplaces. Apple Support can’t help you with troubleshooting if things go south. Do your own research, prepare your iPhone properly, and lastly, assess if the mods you want to download are even worth the privacy risk.