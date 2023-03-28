How to Enable Voice Isolation on iPhone Cellular Calls

Beginning with iOS 16.4, cellular calls can use the iPhone’s Voice Isolation feature to prioritize voice and block ambient noise. In this quick guide, you will learn how to enable this helpful microphone mode during a regular phone call.

What is Voice Isolation on iPhone

In iOS 15, Cupertino introduced Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes. This allows users to change audio captured using the iPhone’s built-in microphone. But during that time, the feature was available only for FaceTime calls and calls made using third-party apps. Beginning with iOS 16.4 though, Apple has made Voice Isolation available for cellular calls, too.

Apple explains Voice Isolation by saying that it “prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you during calls.” This makes cellular calls better than when Voice Isolation is not enabled.

How to Enable Voice Isolation During iPhone Cellular Calls

As mentioned, Voice Isolation for iPhone cellular calls is only available beginning with iOS 16.4. So, if you haven’t updated your iPhone yet, now is probably a good time to do so. Once your iPhone is running on iOS 16.4 or later, you can enable Voice Isolation during cellular calls.

Time needed: 1 minute. Follow the steps below to enable Voice Isolation on iPhone cellular calls. Start a regular cellular call using the built-in Phone app on your iPhone. Once the call is connected, open the Control Center on your iPhone by swiping down diagonally from the top-right corner of the screen. Tap Mic Mode. Select Voice Isolation.

Once you’ve enabled this microphone mode, your device will block all sounds and focus on your voice. If you want to disable Voice Isolation, you can simply select Standard on the Control Center. It’s important to note that Apple has not enabled Wide Spectrum mode for cellular calls.

Final Words

When Apple introduced Voice Isolation for FaceTime calls, it also rolled out the Wide Spectrum voice option. Apple states that this feature can pick up a symphony of sound including your voice and sounds coming from everything around you.

However, the Wide Spectrum option has not been made available for iPhone cellular calls. Perhaps Apple will roll out this feature for iPhone cellular calls in the a future iOS update. Note that both Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum are available only on iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later models, including the Apple SE (2nd generation and later).