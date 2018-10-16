How to Enable Two Factor Authentication on Facebook

In light of the recent breaches and hacks at Facebook, it’s a good idea to enable two-factor authentication on Facebook. It will protect your profile a bit better.

Two-Factor Authentication on Facebook

I don’t use the Facebook app so these instructions are for a desktop browser. The location of things will be slightly different, but you can still enable two-factor authentication in the Facebook app.

Once you’ve logged into Facebook, look for the question mark in the top menu bar. Click the down arrow next to it, and click Settings . Click Security & Login in the sidebar. Scroll down until you see the Two-Factor Authentication section. Click the edit button to turn it on. If you prefer not to give Facebook your phone number (and I recommend you don’t) you can use a two-factor authentication authentication app like Authy or 1Password to generate codes. Click Get Started and choose the option for an authentication app. You’ll be shown a QR code. To add it to an authentication app like 1Password, go to your Facebook login. If you don’t have one, create one. Then, tap the edit button. Tap Add New Field and select One-Time Password . Tap the little QR icon . The camera will open up, and point your phone at the QR code shown on Facebook. It will automatically accept it. Tap Done in 1Password and your codes will be generated every 30 seconds.

