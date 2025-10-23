FaceTime Pausing Calls on iPhone, iPad, and Mac: 5 Fixes

Sometimes, FaceTime starts pausing calls by itself without a discernible reason. In this guide, we’ll explore simple solutions to fix this issue on iPhone, iPad, and Macs. Whether FaceTime pauses when you switch apps or receive another call, these tips will help you maintain a smooth video call experience.

Solutions To Fix FaceTime Pausing Calls

1. Check Your Network Connection

A weak or unstable network connection is one of the most common causes of FaceTime not working reliably. Make sure to follow the checklist below:

Ensure you’re connected to a strong Wi-Fi or cellular network. If on Wi-Fi, try moving closer to the router or resetting the router. On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Wi-Fi, and make sure you are connected to the correct network. If using cellular data, check that Settings > Cellular is enabled, and make sure FaceTime is using data.

If your network connection is unreliable, consider switching to a more stable one. As an example, if you live in a large house, but has only a single router for all rooms, consider using mobile data when you’re far from the Wi-Fi hotspot. Even though, in general, cellular networks are slower than fixed broadband, in cases like this, they may provide more reliable connectivity.

Enable Always On Top for FaceTime on Mac

If you’re experiencing FaceTime pauses on Mac, make sure the Always On Top option is enabled. Here’s how to do that:

Open FaceTime on your Mac. On the menu bar, open Video. Ensure that Always On Top is checked. Restart the app to confirm the change.

This setting keeps FaceTime in the foreground, which may help prevent interruptions during calls.

Prevent FaceTime Pauses When Using Other Apps

If you are using other apps during FaceTime, the call may pause due to system resource management. Here’s how to manage this:

On your iPhone or iPad, make sure Settings > FaceTime is enabled for background apps. On Mac, ensure Picture-in-Picture is enabled in FaceTime settings so that the call remains on the screen while you switch apps.

This allows FaceTime to remain visible or active when using other apps, preventing pauses.

Manage Incoming Calls

Receiving an incoming call can cause FaceTime to pause or minimize. Here’s what you can do:

On iPhone or iPad, open Settings > Phone > Call Waiting and enable it. On Mac, check if Do Not Disturb is activated in System Preferences > Notifications, which will prevent interruptions.

This will ensure FaceTime isn’t interrupted by incoming calls.

Disable Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode may be interfering with FaceTime calls on your iPhone or iPad, causing calls to pause to save battery.

On iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Battery. Turn off Low Power Mode.

This will ensure FaceTime runs at full power, preventing it from pausing unexpectedly during calls.

Tips for Maintaining Smooth FaceTime Calls

Ensure Airplane Mode is off during FaceTime calls.

is off during calls. Use Wi-Fi Calling if cellular signal is poor.

if cellular signal is poor. Close unnecessary apps running in the background to free up resources.

Update your devices regularly to ensure you have the latest fixes and performance improvements.

FaceTime Pausing Calls by Itself: FAQ

Why does FaceTime pause when I use other apps? FaceTime pauses when other apps require system resources, or when background app refresh is not properly configured. Managing your app settings can help prevent this. How can I keep FaceTime on screen while using other apps? Enable the Picture-in-Picture mode or ensure that FaceTime’s Always On Top option is checked on Mac. Does FaceTime pause when someone else calls? Yes, FaceTime may pause or minimize when you receive another incoming call. Use Do Not Disturb mode or manage call waiting settings to avoid this. What happens when you get a call while on FaceTime? An incoming call can interrupt FaceTime unless you have Do Not Disturb activated or Call Waiting is enabled.

Summary

Check your network connection and ensure it’s stable. Enable the Always On Top option for FaceTime on Mac. Turn off Low Power Mode to prevent FaceTime pauses. Manage FaceTime app settings to avoid pauses when using other apps. Adjust call waiting settings to prevent interruptions from incoming calls.

In case you are experiencing FaceTime pausing calls, start by checking your network and device settings. If the problem persists, manage your app and call waiting settings. If the issue continues, contact Apple Support for further assistance.