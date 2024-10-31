[Fixed] Files/Folders on SMB Server Read Only in iOS 18/18.1

SMB servers like Windows, Linux (Samba), NAS, and macOS make it possible for Apple devices to connect and work with shared files in real time. The protocol supports cross-platform collaboration—you can edit, save, and share files on different devices. But there’s a recurring glitch on iOS 18.1 where files that should open with full permissions are stuck in Read Only mode.

Your organization’s IT admins can assist with permission settings on the server. However, you’ll need to troubleshoot your device yourself. Although intimidating at first, knowing the right steps can make the process manageable. Here’s what you should know.

How To Fix SMB Server Files and Folders That Are Read Only in iOS 18/18.1

1. Reconnect to the Problematic SMB Server

Time needed: 5 minutes Double-check your connection before performing more complex solutions. The recent iOS update might have corrupted your files, which is highly likely if the syncing process was interrupted. Follow these steps to reset the link to your SMB server: Launch the Files app on your iPhone. Tap the horizontal ellipsis icon (…) at the top-right corner of the screen. Select Connect to Server. Type in the SMB server’s address—for example: smb://[IP Address or Server Name]. Enter your username and password if prompted. Once connected, browse the shared folders and files on the SMB server from within the Files app.

2. Check Your Network Connection

iCloud needs a stable, uninterrupted network connection to sync your data. A spotty connection could disrupt the process and cause some files to stop loading halfway. They’ll appear unusable even if they’re not corrupted. Switch to a more stable connection when troubleshooting.

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and switch between networks. Return to Settings > Cellular Data—see if it’s more reliable. If both options fail, revert your network configuration. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.



3. Re-Enable iCloud

Re-enabling iCloud can help resolve access issues when managing data across Apple devices. iCloud sync sometimes fails after an iOS update. A quick reset can restore any missing or out-of-sync data that was previously inaccessible.

Go to Settings > [your Apple ID] > iCloud. Tap See All under Saved to iCloud. Open iCloud Drive and toggle on Sync this iPhone.



NOTE This step requires intermediate-level experience with SMB server configuration. You might corrupt your files if you input the wrong command, so remember to back up beforehand.

Accessing files through third-party platforms is a bit tricky with the updated app permissions of iOS 18. It limits access to shared data by default. Most files need extra configuration before they attain full read and write access. You’ll need to make the necessary adjustments to your SMB server.

Linux/Ubuntu (Samba)

Open a terminal on your server. Locate the shared folder’s directory path, for example: /path/to/shared/folder. Adjust permissions by running sudo chmod -R 775 /path/to/shared/folder . Check if your iPhone’s user account has read/write permissions by editing the Samba config file at /etc/samba/smb.conf . Add or confirm this line under the shared folder’s section: read only = no . Restart Samba with: sudo systemctl restart smbd .

Windows SMB Server

Locate the shared folder on your Windows server. Right-click the folder > Properties and go to the Sharing tab. Click Advanced Sharing > Permissions. Select the user or group (e.g. Everyone) and set Full Control permissions. Click Apply and Ok to save changes.

NAS Devices (e.g., Synology, QNAP)

Access the NAS management interface through a web browser. Go to Control Panel > Shared Folder > select your shared folder. Edit permissions for the folder, ensuring the connected user account or group has read/write access. Save changes and, if needed, restart the NAS.

If issues persist, Apple Support can help pinpoint any iOS bugs or misconfigurations affecting the Files app. But for SMB server-specific troubleshooting, reach out to your respective provider (e.g., Windows, Linux, or NAS support team). Likewise, contact your organization’s IT admins to check and adjust any document permissions as needed.