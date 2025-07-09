How to Find All Receipts for Apple Purchases | Step-by-Step Guide

You can find receipts for Apple purchases in a few different ways, depending on what you bought. For App Store apps, subscriptions, and Apple services, receipts are available in your Apple ID purchase history, via email, or at reportaproblem.apple.com. For hardware purchases, you can retrieve receipts through your Apple account or email confirmation. If you used Apple Pay, receipts are available in the Wallet app.

How to Find Receipts for Apple Purchases

1. View App Store & Subscription Receipts Online

Use Apple’s official self-service portal:

Go to reportaproblem.apple.com Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

Browse or search your purchase history. You can search by item name or by charge amount. Click on an item to view details or request a refund, if eligible. Use the “Resend Receipt” option when available.

This is the best way to view recent and past charges, especially if you’re unsure what a charge was for.

2. View Purchase History on Your Device

If you’re already signed in on your Apple device, here’s how to check your purchase history.

On iPhone or iPad:

Open the App Store app on your iPhone. Tap your profile photo or the Sign-In button at the top right corner. Tap Purchase History. You may be asked to sign in with your Apple ID. Scroll through your purchases or use the search bar to look up a specific amount or item. To view older purchases, tap “Last 90 Days” at the top and choose a different date range.

On Mac:

Open App Store, then click your name at the bottom of the sidebar. Click Account Settings (you may be prompted to sign in). Scroll to Purchase History. Click See All next to “Most Recent Purchase.” To view older purchases, click Last 90 Days and adjust the filter.

Use this if you’re already signed in and want quick access to your App Store purchases, subscriptions, and in-app payments.

On Windows PC:

Open the Apple Music or Apple TV app on your Windows PC. Click your name at the bottom of the sidebar, then select View My Account. If prompted, sign in with your Apple ID. Scroll down to the Purchase History section. Click See All next to “Most Recent Purchase.” Wait a moment for your full purchase history to load. To see older transactions, click “Last 90 Days” at the top and select a different date range.

For more information, visit Apple’s support page.

3. Search for Email Receipts

Apple sends a receipt to the email linked to your Apple ID for every purchase.

Open your email inbox. Search for: “Your receipt from Apple”

“Apple Purchase Receipt” Narrow results by date or subject if needed.

This is the easiest way to find receipts for subscriptions, app purchases, and Apple services.

4. Find Apple Store Hardware Receipts Online

For Apple hardware like iPhones, Macs, and accessories:

Visit appleid.apple.com and sign in. Under Devices, click Orders & Receipts or go directly to apple.com/orderstatus.

Sign in with your Apple ID or enter your order number and email. Select your order and download the receipt.

This is useful for finding receipts for products bought via Apple’s website, app, or physical retail stores (if you used your Apple ID at checkout).

5. Check Apple Pay Receipts in the Wallet App

To find receipts for Apple Pay purchases:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the payment card used. Tap the transaction you want to review. Scroll down to view the merchant, amount, and receipt info. Tap Receipt if available (not all stores provide one).

Apple Pay shows transaction details, but full itemized receipts depend on retailer support.

If You Can’t Find a Receipt or Charge:

You might have used a different Apple ID . Try signing into reportaproblem.apple.com with any other accounts you use.

. Try signing into reportaproblem.apple.com with any other accounts you use. Be cautious of fake Apple emails ; check directly in your purchase history instead.

; check directly in your purchase history instead. If you’re in the European Union and used an alternative payment method inside an app (not through Apple’s system), contact the app developer directly.

and used an inside an app (not through Apple’s system), contact the app developer directly. If you don’t recognize a charge, check with family members or request a refund via reportaproblem.apple.com.

Tips for Managing Apple Receipts

Always use the same Apple ID for purchases to keep records in one place.

for purchases to keep records in one place. Set up an email filter or folder for Apple receipts.

or folder for Apple receipts. Use reportaproblem.apple.com when you’re unsure about a charge.

when you’re unsure about a charge. Use Apple Business Manager for consolidated business receipts.

for consolidated business receipts. Require a password for every purchase if others use your device.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I find my Apple Services receipt? In your Purchase History or in your email inbox—search for “Your receipt from Apple.” What if I don’t recognize an Apple charge? Check your Purchase History, ask family members, or report the issue at reportaproblem.apple.com. You may also be eligible for a refund.

Summary

Use reportaproblem.apple.com for app, subscription, and digital purchase receipts. Use Settings or the App Store to check purchase history on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Search your email inbox for receipts Apple sends automatically. Use apple.com/orderstatus for hardware receipts. Open the Wallet app to view Apple Pay transactions. If something seems off, you can request a refund or report an issue.

Conclusion

Whether you’re tracking down a monthly subscription, checking a one-time purchase, or needing a receipt for tax or warranty reasons, Apple makes it easy to access your purchase history. With tools like reportaproblem.apple.com, Settings, and the Wallet app, you can always find your receipts, no matter what kind of Apple purchase you made.