How to Find Lost AirPods That Are Offline And Dead

One common question is whether it’s possible to find lost AirPods that are offline and dead. The straight answer to the question is no, as far as being able to track the current exact location of the AirPods. So, if they are offline and dead can you still find them? The good news is that it might be possible.

There are some measures you can take to retrace your steps the last known location of your AirPods. From there, you can start figuring out where they might be. In this guide, I will suggest some steps to find lost AirPods that are offline and dead, in hopes that you’ll soon be reunited with them.

Use Find My App to Determine the Last Known Location of Your AirPods, Even If They’re Dead and Offline

If you lost your AirPods while still charged, you can easily find their current location using the Find My app on your iPhone. However, when the AirPods go offline and run out of battery, your only recourse is to use the Find My app to discover their last known location.

Time needed: 1 minute. Follow the steps below to use the Find My app to learn the last location of your AirPods. Open Find My on your iPhone. Tap the Devices tab, then tap the name of your AirPods. Check the battery level and last known location of your AirPods.

If you’re lucky and no one has taken your AirPods, you can still locate them if they are within Bluetooth range and if there’s still some battery charge left. But if someone gets them before you do, then there’s a slight chance that you may be able to find them again.

Once your AirPods have been lost for a prolonged period, the Find My app will show an offline message saying so. If this happens, if you check your AirPods on the Find My app, it will no longer display location information.

Is There Still A Chance to Find Lost AirPods That Are Dead and Offline?

If you were able to obtain the last known location of your AirPos, you can search from there. If the location is in an enclosed area, hopefully the AirPods were just misplaced. So by thoroughly searching, you might be able to find your lost AirPods.

Unfortunately, if you lost your AirPods in a public area, there’s a good chance that somebody might have taken them already. Your only hope is that the person who found it tries to pair it with their device. However, before they do that, you should follow the tips outlined in the next section to help you find your lost AirPods.

Some Helpful Tips In Case You Lose Your AirPods

After losing your AirPods, make sure to mark them as lost through the Find My app. That way, when somebody tries to pair with their device, you will receive a notification from the app. The person who got your AirPod will also see a note in their iCloud account data that says, “Not Your AirPods.”

Additionally, if you reclaimed your AirPods or bought a new set, make sure to enable Find My and, if you wish, the separation alerts as well. By doing the latter, you will receive a notification on your iPhone saying that your AirPods are no longer with you. That way, you’ll know the whereabouts of your AirPods immediately if you leave them behind.

Final Words: Important Things to Remember

Before we conclude this article, it’s worth mentioning that you can only locate AirPods through the Find My app if the battery is not dead yet and the AirPods are online. Likewise, you can only locate a lost AirPods case through the app if one of the AirPods is inside the case. That being said, if you have the second generation AirPods Pro and you lose the charging case, you can still locate it using the Find My app even without AirPods inside.

So, to avoid the inconvenience of trying to locate your AirPods when you lose or misplace them, the ultimate strategy would be to always be mindful of their whereabouts. That is, if you always bring your AirPods with you. Another helpful solution may be to get an AirTag and attach it to your AirPods case.