Why is AirPlay Not Working on Roku and How to Fix It

AirPlay 2 enables you to broadcast content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a Roku streaming device, being one of the fastest ways to share media. Unfortunately, not all Roku devices are compatible with this feature, and those that do may nevertheless encounter problems. If Airplay isn’t working on your Roku device, keep reading to learn how to fix it.

What is AirPlay and How Does It Work?

AirPlay supports the streaming of audio, video, device displays, photos, and metadata between devices. However, in 2004, it was launched under the name AirTunes and solely supported music streaming.

Later, in 2010, Apple introduced a new version of the technology, now known as AirPlay, which also supported the streaming of video content, screen mirroring, and compatibility with a number of third-party speakers.

AirPlay 2 is the most recent version of this feature and has been made accessible to third-party software as a component technology. You can now use your Apple device to screen mirror and share content to streaming services such as Roku TV and other TV manufacturers.

Why Can’t I AirPlay to My Roku TV?

The majority of AirPlay 2 errors are related to the Internet connection or are transient problems that may be resolved by restarting or resetting the service. However, you do have to check whether your Roku TV offers support for AirPlay 2.

Do All Roku Devices Support AirPlay?

You will need to know the software version as well as the model of your Roku device in order to find out whether or not you will be able to utilize AirPlay 2 with it. To get this data, navigate to the Home screen on your Roku device and select Settings > System > About from the menu that appears.

After this, check whether your device meets the requirements below, provided by Roku’s official page:

Device Model OS version Roku TV™ Axxxx, Cxxxx, CxxGB, 7xxxx Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Streambar® 9102 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Streambar Pro 9101R2 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Smart Soundbar 9101 Roku OS 9.4 or higher onn.™ • Roku Smart Soundbar 9100 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Streaming Stick®+ 3810, 3811 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Streaming Stick 4K 3820 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ 3821 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Express 4K 3940 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Express 4K+ 3941 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Premiere 3920, 4620 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Premiere+ 3921, 4630 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Ultra 4600, 4640, 4660, 4661, 4670, 4800, 4802 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku Ultra LT 4662, 4801 Roku OS 9.4 or higher Roku TV Dxxxx, 8xxxx Roku OS 10.0 or higher Roku Streaming Stick 3600, 3800, 3801 Roku OS 10.0 or higher Roku Express 3900, 3930, 3932, 3960 Roku OS 10.0 or higher Roku Express+ 3910, 3931 Roku OS 10.0 or higher Roku HD 3932 Roku OS 10.0 or higher Roku 2 4205, 4210 Roku OS 10.0 or higher Roku 3 4200, 4201, 4230 Roku OS 10.0 or higher

How Do I Get AirPlay to Work on Roku?

1. Restart All Your Devices

It is best to perform this step at the beginning of the troubleshooting process, since it may be essential to restart your streaming service in order to handle any issues such as iPhone AirPlay not working on Roku.

To achieve this, quit the service or hit the Power button on your TV remote. Additionally, you may choose to unplug and then reconnect the device if necessary. As a precautionary measure, you should also restart the Apple device that you are trying to stream from.

2. Ensure Your Devices Are Linked to the Same Network

Time needed: 1 minute. On your Roku device, go to Settings > Network > About. Check what network you’re connected to. On your Apple Device, go to Settings > Wi-Fi. Make sure you’re connected to the same network as your Roku service.

(Image Credit: Apple)

3. Enable AirPlay on Roku

Why is AirPlay 2 not working on Roku TV? When you restart your TV, the AirPlay 2 feature itself might turn off. In this case, all that is required to get it working again is for you to activate the feature again.

On your TV, go to Settings > Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Now check that AirPlay is set to On.

4. Turn Wi-Fi Off/On or Reset the Network Settings

If you are unable to connect your Apple device to a wireless network, you might need to briefly switch Wi-Fi off and then back on, or you might need to reset the network settings. When you reset the settings for your network, all of the other networks that you had previously connected to will be removed from your list of available connections. This will also reset all of your Bluetooth settings and paired devices.

On your Apple device, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and turn Wi-Fi off.

(Image Credit: Apple) Give it a few seconds, then turn Wi-Fi back on and connect to the Wi-Fi network that Roku is connected to. In case this doesn’t fix the issue with Apple AirPlay not working on Roku, you will need to reset network settings. Thus, go to Settings > General. For iOS 15 or later, go to Transfer or Reset [Device] > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

(Image Credit: Apple) For iOS 14 or earlier, tap Reset > Reset Network Settings.

4.1 How to Reset Roku’s Network Connection

Press Home on your Roku remote then scroll down and select Settings. Select Advanced system settings > Network connection reset. Choose Reset connection. Afterward, reconnect to the Wi-Fi network that your Apple device is connected to.

If you believe the problem rests someplace with your Internet connection, another option available to you is to reset your router.

5. Factory Reset Roku

When all the above solutions have been tried, yet proved to be useless in solving issues with an AirPlay video not streaming to your Roku TV, you know it is time to go to the last resort. That’s performing a factory reset on your TV or Roku set-top box.

This could remove all of the problems and make it much simpler to set up your device to work with Airplay 2. It is not a fast process; it can actually take a considerable amount of time. Additionally, all of the programs and settings that you have already installed will be removed.

Press Home on your Roku remote then scroll down and select the Settings option. Select System > Advanced system settings > Factory reset. In case you have a Roku TV, select Factory reset everything. Otherwise, follow the on-screen steps to successfully reset your service. Issues such as AirPlay not working on Roku Express/Premiere will be solved.

Those who have reported that Apple AirPlay and HomeKit are not working on Roku can further refer to our dedicated article on how to successfully set up HomeKit on your Roku device.



At this point, there should no longer be any problems with AirPlay not showing up on Roku or any other related issues. Don’t forget to share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment in the section below.