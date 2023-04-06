How to Fix AirPods Connected But No Sound

AirPods, Apple’s innovative wireless earbuds, have taken the world by storm, offering users an unparalleled audio experience. However, at times, users may experience a lack of sound even when their AirPods are connected. In this article, I will investigate the causes behind the silent AirPods issue, and provide practical solutions to resolve it.

Why Are My AirPods Connected But Sound Still Comes from the Phone?

There are several possible reasons why your AirPods are connected but no sound comes out of them. Some of the common causes are:

Incorrect audio output selection: Your device may be mistakenly set to play audio through its built-in speakers instead of your connected AirPods. To resolve this, check your device’s audio output settings and ensure that AirPods are selected as the preferred output.

Bluetooth interference: Interference from other wireless devices or physical obstructions could be affecting the Bluetooth connection between your phone and AirPods. Ensure that both devices are within close proximity and that there are no significant obstructions or sources of interference nearby.

App-specific issues: Some apps may have their own audio output settings, which could override your device’s settings. Check the app’s settings to ensure that the audio output is set to your AirPods.

Unstable Bluetooth connection: A weak or unstable Bluetooth connection could cause your device to revert to playing audio through its built-in speakers. Try disconnecting and reconnecting your AirPods in the Bluetooth settings menu, or restart your device and re-establish the connection.

Software glitches: Occasionally, software bugs may cause audio output issues. Ensure that both your device and AirPods are running the latest software and firmware updates. If necessary, reset your AirPods to factory settings and reconnect them to your device.

Hardware issues: If the problem persists after exhausting the previous solutions, there could be a hardware issue with your AirPods or your device’s Bluetooth module. In this case, contact Apple Support or your device’s manufacturer for further assistance and potential repairs.

Are My AirPods on Mute?

You may have noticed that there are no physical buttons or touch controls on AirPods that let you mute them. This is because AirPods are designed to be minimalist and simple, with only one microphone in each earbud that picks up your voice and ambient noise. There are also four microphones on each pair of AirPods that help with noise cancellation and spatial audio.

You can use the volume settings of your device to lower or raise the volume of your AirPods. To mute your AirPods completely, press and hold the volume down button until you see a silent icon on your screen.

How Do I Make My AirPods Sound Again?

First of all, you need to make sure that you have correctly paired your buds to your device. After that, you can move on to the troubleshooting steps.

Change Your Output Device

If your device isn’t using your AirPods as the primary audio output, make the necessary adjustment using the Control Center on your iPhone or iPad, the menu bar on your Mac, or the Settings app on your Windows PC. Also, verify if the app you’re using possesses its own audio configurations that could supersede system settings.

Turn Up the Volume

If your device’s volume is exceedingly low or muted, enhance it by employing the buttons on your device, Siri, or the touch controls on your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Check if your device features a silent mode or a do-not-disturb mode that may impact the audio output. For Mac and Windows users, simply use your keyboard to turn up the volume, or use the volume slider. And lastly, turn Siri’s volume up as well.

Restart Your Bluetooth

Should your Bluetooth connection be unstable or disrupted, reboot it by toggling it off and on again on your device. You can do this by accessing Control Center. For Mac users, you can click the Control Center icon on the menu bar, while for iPhone / iPad users, you can simply swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen. Alternatively, attempt disconnecting and reconnecting your AirPods as we have shown below.

Reset Your AirPods

Time needed: 3 minutes. If your AirPods persist in malfunctioning, resetting them might be necessary. To reset your AirPods, follow the these steps: Your iPad or iPhone need to be running the most recent version of iPadOS or iOS. You can ensure this by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and tapping Download and Install. On Mac, you can update your macOS by going to System Settings > General > Software Update. With earlier versions of macOS, just go to System Preferences > Software Update. If there are updates, go ahead and download & install them. On Windows, go to Settings > Windows Update and press the Check for updates button. For Android users, go to Settings > System Update. Place the AirPods inside the case for 30 seconds. Unpair your buds from your Apple or non-Apple device, if they are still connected. Press and hold the setup button on the case’s rear for about 15 seconds, or until the status light flashes amber then white. Reconnect your AirPods by placing them close to your iPhone or iPad with the charging case lid open and your AirPods inside. If you don’t have the case, you can still connect them. Follow the onscreen steps to complete the pairing process. Make sure that your Bluetooth is on for Macs or other non-Apple devices.

Place Your AirPods In Their Case

A quick solution to the AirPods connected but no sound issue is to put your AirPods back into their case. This will automatically turn them off. Charging them might not be necessary if they are already charged, nonetheless, put them back in their case, then take them out to reconnect to your device. If you lost your case and you need to find it without the buds inside, check out our dedicated guide.

Just putting your AirPods in their case will begin the charging process. You can charge your AirPods wherever you go because your case can hold a number of complete charges for them.

Nevertheless, should you find it necessary to recharge the case along with the AirPods, proceed by plugging the Lightning cable that was included with your AirPods into the connector that is located on your case. Subsequently, establish a connection between the cable’s opposite end and a USB port or charging apparatus. Additionally, certain AirPods models allow charging via a MagSafe charger for added convenience.

Check for Physical Damage or Dirt

AirPods that are damaged or unclean may not be able to play the sound correctly. Examine them for visible signs of damage, such as cracks, dents, or scratches. Clean your AirPods with a soft cloth or cotton swab, avoiding liquids or abrasive materials. If damaged, contact Apple Support for repair or replacement.

AirPods may sometimes experience issues where they’re connected but have no sound. This can be attributed to various factors such as a low battery, muted volume, incorrect output device, Bluetooth interference, software problems, or hardware damage. Explore the potential solutions outlined in this article to resolve the issue and restore your AirPods’ functionality. For further information and solutions, check out our guide on what to do if your buds keep disconnecting.