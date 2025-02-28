How To Fix “App Is Accessing Your Screen” Bug macOS Sequoia

Remote screen hijacking has been a cybersecurity threat for decades. At its worst, users became so wary of remote desktop tools like AnyDesk and Cobalt Strike that they avoided them entirely. To stay ahead of these risks, Apple introduced stricter permission controls. You’ll find a system alert saying “[App Name] Is Accessing Your Screen” whenever a property has screen capture permissions on macOS Sequoia.

For the most part, This is a reliable safeguard against Remote Access Trojans (RATs) and unauthorized monitoring. But when persistent bugs or misconfigurations trigger the alert repeatedly, it just leads to alert fatigue. Here’s how to troubleshoot this setting.

What To Do if the “App Is Accessing Your Screen” Notification Won’t Go Away

Time needed: 3 minutes macOS force restarts security permissions when you manually set your system date excessively far into the future. It’s a quick, safe hack to bypass repeated prompts. Follow these steps: Close the affected app. Go to System Settings > General > Date & Time and disable Set time automatically. Manually set the date to 2040. Reopen the app and approve the screen recording permission when prompted. Return to Date & Time settings and enable Set time automatically again.

NOTE Don’t leave your Date & Time settings misconfigured for extended periods; some features won’t work if your timestamp isn’t adjusted properly.

2. Verify and Reset Screen Recording Permissions

If permissions are misconfigured, the system may continuously flag an app even if it’s already approved. Try resetting them to revalidate app access and clear false alerts.

Open the Apple menu icon and select System Settings. Go to Privacy & Security in the sidebar. Scroll down and click Screen & System Audio Recording.

Find the app triggering the notification and toggle its permission off and back on. Close and relaunch the app to apply the changes.

3. Remove and Reinstall the Affected App

Corrupt application files or outdated permissions may cause macOS to misidentify an app and think it’s accessing the screen without authorization. Delete and reinstall so that it’s properly registered with the macOS system security.

Open Finder and navigate to Applications. Drag the affected app to the Trash and empty it. Download the latest version from the official website or the App Store. Reinstall the app and grant necessary permissions when prompted.

4. Create a New User Profile

User-specific settings and permissions could be interfering with macOS’s screen access monitoring. Create a new user account to test whether the issue persists. It should help you pinpoint whether the problem is tied to system-wide settings or just your profile.

Open System Settings and go to Users & Groups.

Click Add Account, then follow the prompts to create a new user. Log out of your current account and sign in with the new profile. Install the app and check if the error message still appears.

5. Reinstall macOS Without Data Loss

If system files governing app permissions are damaged, even a reset may not suffice. Reinstalling macOS refreshes system components while keeping your files and apps intact.

Back up your data using Time Machine or an external drive. Restart your Mac and hold Command + R to enter macOS Recovery.

Select Reinstall macOS and follow the on-screen instructions. Once reinstalled, check if the issue persists.

6. Use Safe Mode to Diagnose Conflicts

Safe Mode disables unnecessary startup processes and clears caches. By leaving only the essentials, you can identify which third-party extensions or background services are causing issues. A conflicting app or process is likely responsible if the alerts stop.

Restart your Mac and hold Shift until the login screen appears. Log in and test if the notification still pops up.

Restart normally and check if the issue remains.

This could also be a system bug rather than an actual security risk. Apple regularly rolls out updates to fix permission-related issues, refine privacy alerts, and patch security vulnerabilities. The latest macOS Sequoia version might include a fix for this issue.

Click the Apple menu icon and select System Settings. Navigate to General > Software Update. If an update is available, click Update Now and follow the on-screen instructions.

Restart your Mac after the update and check if the issue persists.

8. Factory Reset Mac

As a last resort, consider a full factory reset. Revert all your settings to their defaults since you can’t pinpoint the bug or misconfiguration causing this issue.

Click the Apple menu icon and select System Settings. Go to General > Transfer or Reset > Erase All Content and Settings.

Enter your administrator password when prompted. Follow the on-screen instructions to erase your Mac and reinstall macOS. Once the reset is complete, set up your Mac and check if the alert still appears.

Contact Apple Support if the issue persists. A certified technician can check for hardware defects or deeper software issues.