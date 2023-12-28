Why Does My Apple Pencil Glitch Sometimes and How to Fix It

The Apple Pencil can be an iPad user’s favourite tool, especially for the creative professionals. Some users are unfortunately experiencing issues with the Apple Pencil glitching when in use. Continue reading to learn more about solutions and causes for a glitching Apple Pencil.

Why Is My Apple Pencil Glitching While I Write?

There could be a number of reasons why your Apple Pencil is glitching, including software issues and hardware problems. It appears that the most common reason the Apple Pencil glitches is due to electrostatic discharges causing iPads to register incorrect touches. Let us take a closer look at some of the best solutions.

How Do I Fix Apple Pencil Glitching?

Before moving on to more advanced solutions, consider the following:

Restart your device : Go to Settings > General > Shut Down . Then, give it ten seconds and then turn your device back on with the Power button.

: Go to . Then, give it ten seconds and then turn your device back on with the Power button. Disconnect your iPad from the charger : Users are reporting that their issue resolves itself when they are not charging their iPad while they use an Apple Pencil.

: Users are reporting that their issue resolves itself when they are not charging their iPad while they use an Apple Pencil. Keep yourself grounded: Users also report that holding or touching the metal side of their iPad can help with a grounding issue. While not ideal, removing the case of your iPad may also work.

1. Disconnect and Reconnect Your Apple Pencil

If you’re having issues with your Apple Pencil Glitching, try disconnecting it and reconnecting it.

From your iPad, go to Settings. Select Bluetooth.

Tap your Apple Pencil and then select Forget This Device.

Reconnect your Apple Pencil: For Apple Pencil second-generation and 10th-Generation iPad : Simply center the Pencil near the volume buttons, or the magnetic connector side of your iPad.

: Simply center the Pencil near the volume buttons, or the magnetic connector side of your iPad. For Apple Pencil first-Generation and iPad Sixth-Generation through Ninth-Generation : Remove the cap from your Apple Pencil. Then, plug it into the Lightning Adapter on your iPad.

: Remove the cap from your Apple Pencil. Then, plug it into the Lightning Adapter on your iPad. For First-Generation Apple Pencil and Tenth-Generation iPad: You will need your USB-C to Apple Pencil Adaptor. Connect your Apple Pencil to a USB-C and connect the cable to the adaptor. Connect the other side to your iPad.

2. Turn off Accessibility Zoom Settings

If you use the Zoom Accessibility feature, try turning it off to see if this solves your problem. It also doesn’t hurt to double-check.

Go to Settings. Tap Accessibility.

Tap Zoom and ensure that it is set to off.



3. Reinstall iOS

NOTE Ensure you back up your device before continuing. The fastest way is through iCloud Via Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now. You should also ensure all your devices are up to date. Check your Mac via System Settings > General > Software Update.

If you’re having issues with your Apple Pencil, Apple recommends that you reinstall iPadOS. Note that if you are using macOS Catalina or later, you will be using the Finder app. If you are using macOS Mojave or earlier, or a PC, you will be using iTunes.

Time needed: 15 minutes To reinstall iPadOS on your iPad, follow these steps: Open either Finder or iTunes. Connect your device to your computer and then enter Recovery Mode. Skip to step five if you do not need instructions to enter Recovery Mode. For iPads with a Home button, enter Recovery Mode by pressing and holding the Home button and Top or Side button at the same time until you see the Recovery Mode screen. For iPads without a Home button, press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Then, press and then quickly release the Volume Down button. Finally, press and hold the Top button until your device restarts. Hold this button until you see the Recovery Mode screen. Within iTunes/Finder, locate your iPad. Then on the iPad general information screen, select Check for Update. Follow the steps on the screen.

Hopefully one of these solution should solve your Apple Pencil glitching problem. If you’re experiencing issues with Apple Pencil, try the solutions above. However, if the issue persists, you may want to consider contacting Apple Support.