How to Fix Problems With Apple Watch Not Charging

There may be times when you’ve placed your Apple Watch on its charger but it won’t charge at all. This could happen to any Apple Watch owner and I would feel annoyed if it happened to me. There are several reasons why your Apple Watch is not charging. So, in this guide, I will explain several solutions to problems with your Apple Watch not charging.

How to Know If Your Apple Watch is Charging Properly

Your Apple Watch is charging when a green lightning bolt appears on the screen when you connect it to its charging puck. A red lightning bolt means that your Apple Watch’s battery is severely depleted. When recharging, the red lightning bolt will turn yellow. Then as soon as sufficiently charged, the lightning bolt will turn green.

Photo Credits: Apple, Inc.

You may also see a message saying that charging with this accessory is not supported. When this happens, make sure that you are using the official cable that came with your Apple Watch. This could either be the Apple Magnetic Charging Cable or USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable.

Apple Watch Not Charging: Problems and Solutions

If your Apple Watch isn’t showing the battery recharging properly, follow the troubleshooting steps below.

1. Check Your Connection

If your Apple Watch is not charging even when plugged in, the first thing you need to do is to check the connection. This is especially true if you’re using a dock or stand where you rest your Apple Watch. Sometimes, the Apple Watch doesn’t make a connection with the magnetic disk on the docking station or dock.

There are also docks and stands that connect to the disk of the original Apple Watch charger. Improperly connecting it to a docking station or stand could also cause problems. To be sure, use the original charging cable that came with your Apple Watch. Also, make sure that the magnetic disk is making contact with the back of your Apple Watch.

Finally, check whether the USB-C port is connected to the power adapter properly. If not properly plugged in, your Apple Watch won’t charge at all.

2. Check the USB Cable for Any Damages

Although the power cord that comes with your Apple Watch is made of durable materials, it’s still susceptible to damage. Even the magnetic disk could be damaged or frayed accidentally, so check it thoroughly. If you see any sign of damage, use another cable, if available.

3. Use Another Power Outlet

If you are sure that your cable and the magnetic disk are in good condition with no sign of any damage, try using another power outlet and adapter. A faulty power outlet may not be transmitting electrical charge to your cable; that’s why your Apple Watch is not getting power.

4. Clean Your Apple Watch and Cable’s Magnetic Disk

Dirt and other debris that gets stuck on the magnetic disk of the charging cable could impede contact with the back of your Apple Watch. So, make sure the magnetic puck is free of any dirt or debris. The same goes for the back part of your Apple Watch. Use a clean, damp (not wet) cloth to remove any debris or dirt, then immediately dry the back part of your Apple Watch with a soft, clean cloth.

Final Words

If the tips mentioned above do not apply to your Apple Watch and its charging cable, meaning both are in tip-top shape, but the issue still happens, then you can try force restarting your Apple Watch. By doing so, you are relieving your Apple Watch of any software errors that might be causing it not to charge properly.

The trouble could also be that your Apple Watch battery is depleting faster than it’s recharging due to background processes. Hence, it would be wise to reboot your Apple Watch to restart all of those processes. To force restart your Apple Watch, simply press and hold the side button and Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds, or until the Apple logo appears.

If after restarting your Apple Watch and it is still not recharging, your last resort would be to bring it to an Apple Service Provider or Apple Store for proper diagnosis.