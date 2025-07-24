Fix: Can’t Access iPhone Photos on PC

Can’t see your iPhone photos on your PC? Whether it’s your iPhone not showing up in File Explorer, or your photos not transferring over, the fix is often easier than you think. In this guide, we will cover the most effective ways to access iPhone photos on a Windows computer.
Table of contents
- How to Fix iPhone Photos Not Showing on PC
- Step 1: Unlock iPhone and Trust the Computer
- Step 2: Use a Proper USB Cable
- Step 3: Check File Explorer
- Step 4: Make Sure Photo Access Is Enabled
- Step 5: Install (or Reinstall) Apple Mobile Device USB Driver
- Step 6: Use the Windows Photos App
- Step 7: Try iCloud Photos on the Web
- Step 8: Use a Media Manager Like Adobe Bridge
- Tips to Prevent iPhone-PC Photo Issues
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Summary
- Conclusion
How to Fix iPhone Photos Not Showing on PC
Step 1: Unlock iPhone and Trust the Computer
When you connect your iPhone, make sure the screen is unlocked. Then, tap “Trust This Computer” if prompted. This allows Windows to read the device.
Step 2: Use a Proper USB Cable
Avoid cheap third-party cables. Always use a certified Lightning to USB or USB-C cable. Faulty or power-only cables won’t transfer photos.
Step 3: Check File Explorer
Once connected, open File Explorer > This PC > look for your iPhone. If you don’t see it:
- Unplug and reconnect the iPhone
- Restart your PC and iPhone
- Try a different USB port
Still not showing? Move to the next step.
Step 4: Make Sure Photo Access Is Enabled
On your iPhone:
- Go to Settings > Photos
- Scroll down and set Transfer to Mac or PC to Keep Originals
This ensures your iPhone doesn’t convert images during transfer, which can cause connection issues.
Step 5: Install (or Reinstall) Apple Mobile Device USB Driver
If your iPhone isn’t appearing, the Apple Mobile Device USB Driver might be missing or corrupted.
To check:
- Press
Windows + Xand open Device Manager
- Look under Portable Devices or Universal Serial Bus Controllers
- Right-click your iPhone (if shown) > Update Driver
If not listed:
- Uninstall iTunes (Microsoft Store version)
- Download the iTunes installer from Apple.com
- Install it and restart your PC
This reinstalls the driver manually.
Step 6: Use the Windows Photos App
Windows 10 and 11 include the Photos app. Open it > click Import > From a connected device. This often works even when File Explorer doesn’t.
Step 7: Try iCloud Photos on the Web
If you use iCloud Photos, your pictures may not be on your device at all.
- Go to iCloud.com/photos and log in
- Select photos and download them manually
Or install iCloud for Windows and sync photos directly to your computer.
Step 8: Use a Media Manager Like Adobe Bridge
If File Explorer still won’t show your iPhone, try a dedicated media manager.
Adobe Bridge is a powerful media organization tool that can automatically launch a photo downloader when your iPhone connects. It’s fast, supports drag-and-drop transfers, and works even if your iPhone isn’t appearing in File Explorer. Just install the app, connect your phone, and set it to auto-launch the downloader.
Tips to Prevent iPhone-PC Photo Issues
- Always unlock your iPhone before connecting
- Avoid “charge-only” USB cables
- Use Keep Originals in iPhone photo settings
- Keep iTunes and Windows updated
- Regularly check the Apple Mobile Device USB Driver
- Don’t unplug the iPhone while photos are transferring
Frequently Asked Questions
It could be a locked iPhone, a bad cable, or a missing driver. Start by unlocking your iPhone, using a trusted cable, and checking for the Apple USB driver in Device Manager.
Install iTunes from Apple’s official site to get the right driver. Make sure to “Trust” the computer on your iPhone and use a working USB port.
Go to Settings > Photos on your iPhone and switch Transfer to Mac or PC to Keep Originals. Also, make sure iCloud isn’t offloading your media.
Yes, through iCloud.com or iCloud for Windows, you can view and download your synced photos.
Summary
- Unlock your iPhone and tap Trust
- Use a certified USB cable
- Check Device Manager for missing drivers
- Set Photos > Transfer to PC to Keep Originals
- Try importing with the Photos app or iCloud
- Use Adobe Bridge as an alternative if needed
Conclusion
Whether it’s a driver glitch, a setting, or a tool like Adobe Bridge, you have options. Now that you’re back in control, go ahead and back up those memories or organize them however you like. And if you need more help with iPhone-to-PC syncing, stay tuned to The Mac Observer for more guides.