How To Fix “-eh?” on WhatsApp While Sending Screenshots?

Getting -<eh? on WhatsApp while sending screenshots? The error message could be due to a bug or even a test alert that was accidentally left in a public release of WhatsApp. You can fix this error by following the methods below.

How to Fix ‘-<eh?’ Error on WhatsApp While Sending Screenshots

WhatsApp has recently released an update that immediately fixes the -<eh? error message.

Time needed: 5 minutes Here is how you can update the app on your iPhone: Open the App Store on the iPhone. Tap on the profile icon in the top-left corner. Then, scroll down and look for the WhatsApp update below the Available Updates section. Select Update.

Wait for a few seconds while the update is in progress. Once done, try sending screenshots again and check if the issue is resolved.

2. Quit and Restart the App

Sometimes, you might still find bugs and errors even after updating the app. The best way to fix this is by force quitting the app and relaunching it.

On the Home Screen, swipe up from the bottom and pause in the middle of the screen. Look for the WhatsApp app by swiping right or left on the screen. Then, swipe up to close the app.



Reopen the app and check if you are still getting the error message.

3. Restart iPhone

Before contacting the WhatsApp support, try restarting the iPhone. If there are any issues related to the device itself, it will be ruled out once you restart your iPhone. Here is how you can do it.

Press and hold the Volume Up button and the side button. Release it when you see the Power off slider on the screen. Swipe right on the slider to power off the iPhone.



Wait for about 10 seconds to switch it back on and launch the WhatsApp app.

Lastly, if none of the above fixes are working, contact WhatsApp support. Let them know about the error message, and they might be able to guide you further.

Many users have tried contacting Apple support, and the professionals have confirmed that this is indeed an issue with WhatsApp. Hence, reaching out to the support team is the best way forward.