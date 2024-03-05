What FaceTime Unavailable Means + 7 Fixes for It

Jose Luansing Jr.

3 minute read
| How-To
Text FaceTime Unavailable Prompt on iPhone

There are several reasons why FaceTime would say that someone is unavailable for a call. While most of them are easy fixes, you’d probably have little free time for troubleshooting if you’re in a rush. I’ve been in the same situation several times before. Here’s everything I do when I need to make an urgent video or audio call while FaceTime is down.

What Does It Mean When It Says FaceTime Unavailable?

FaceTime will say a contact person is unavailable if they disable the feature, reject your call, turn on Do Not Disturb, or block your contact details. They could also be on another call if your FaceTime request just keeps ringing. Likewise, FaceTime won’t work on your device if your contact details are misconfigured, your network is unstable, or Focus mode is enabled.

How Do I Make My Phone Available for FaceTime?

Try these quick fixes before diving into the more complex solutions for when FaceTime is unavailable:

  • Contact the other party through another platform: See if you can reach the unavailable party elsewhere. No amount of troubleshooting will work if they’re proactively blocking you or ignoring your calls. You can also FaceTime other contacts.
  • Test different networks: FaceTime will keep crashing if your internet connection is unstable—connect your device to a stable Wi-Fi or cellular data network. Likewise, try FaceTime on another Apple device.
  • Enable FaceTime notifications: If you’re having trouble receiving FaceTime calls, check your notifications settings. Go to Settings > Notifications > FaceTime and toggle on Allow Notifications.

1. Configure Your FaceTime Contact Details

Time needed: 5 minutes

Check your contact details on FaceTime. You can’t make or receive calls unless you set the correct email address and phone number. Here’s how to configure FaceTime on an iPhone:

  1. Open Settings > FaceTime.

    Selecting FaceTime Settings on iOS Settings

  2. Under You can be reached by FaceTime at, select both your email address and contact number. Make sure it’s up to date, of course.

    Configuring the Contact Details on iOS FaceTime

Here’s how to configure FaceTime on a Mac:

  1. Launch FaceTime, click FaceTime in the menu bar > Settings.
    FaceTime Settings Apple Menu on Mac
  2. Under You can be reached for FaceTime at, tick the boxes for your email address and contact number.
    Configuring Contact Details on Mac FaceTime

2. Sign out of FaceTime

Try signing in and out of FaceTime. It’s a quick, simple troubleshooting step to reset minor app glitches and misconfigurations.

  1. Go to Settings > FaceTime.
  2. Toggle off the button for FaceTime—wait a few minutes before turning it on again.
    The Toggle Button for iOS FaceTime Settings

3. Update the FaceTime App

Check for FaceTime updates in the App Store. Apple resolves minor yet common glitches and bugs by releasing newer app versions.

  1. Open the App Store and tap your Apple ID profile in the top-right corner of the screen.
    The Apple ID Profile Icon on iOS App Store
  2. Scroll down to the Updates section and look for FaceTime. Likewise, you can look up FaceTime manually through the search input field.
    Downloading FaceTime Update on App Store

4. Turn off Your VPN Apps

VPN apps could inadvertently block specific Apple ports or disrupt connection routing when redirecting your network requests.

  1. Go to Settings > VPN and toggle off the button for VPN Status.
    Configuring VPN Settings on iOS Settings
  2. Likewise, disable any third-party VPN app that’s running outside the built-in native Settings app.

5. Disable Focus Mode

Turn off Focus modes, i.e., Do Not Disturb, Personal, Work, and Sleep, while troubleshooting because they block notifications. You might not see incoming FaceTime requests.

  1. Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to open Control Center.
  2. Press and hold Focus.
    Focus Mode Shortcut on iOS Control Center
  3. Turn off any Focus mode enabled.
    Turning off Focus Modes on iOS Control Center

But if you need to keep Focus mode running, turn on the notifications for FaceTime.

  1. Open Settings > Focus.
    Configuring the Focus Modes on iOS Settings
  2. Select the Focus mode you need to customize, tap Apps under Allow Notifications > Add Apps > FaceTime.
    Allow Notifications Even if DND is Enabled

6. FaceTime Through Your Other Apple Devices

Enable Messages on iCloud so that you can use FaceTime on all your Apple devices. See if they also can’t make audio and video calls.

Here’s to turn on iCloud Messages on your iPhone or iPad:

  1. Go to Settings > [your Apple ID] > iCloud.
    Selecting the iCloud Section in the iOS Settings App
  2. Under Apps Using iCloud, select Show All > Messages in iCloud.
    Selecting Show All Apps Section on iCloud iOS Settings
  3. Toggle on the button for Use on this iPhone/iPad.
    Toggle Button for Messages in iCloud Use on this iPhone

Here’s to turn on iCloud Messages on your Mac:

  1. Click the Apple menu > System Preferences > [your Apple ID] > iCloud.
  2. Under Apps using iCloud, select Show More Apps > Messages in iCloud.
    Selecting More Apps Using iCloud on Mac Settings
  3. Toggle on the button for Use on this Mac.

7. Update Your iOS

Apple addresses common FaceTime issues, e.g., poor video quality, sound echoing, and dropping calls, through iOS updates. See if you’ll get better troubleshooting results after updating your iOS.

  1. Go to Settings > General > Software Update.
    Software Update Available iOS 17.4
  2. Download and install the latest iOS version available.

Call Apple Support if FaceTime remains unavailable on your device even after trying the above steps. You might have to send in your device for repairs. If you want to continue troubleshooting, I suggest testing if your iCloud account is also unavailable.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.