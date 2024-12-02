Fix ‘iMessage Needs To Be Enabled To Send This Message’

Messages (or iMessage) is one of the major messaging apps used by Apple customers. Some users, however, have reported seeing an “iMessage Needs To Be Enabled To Send This Message” error on their devices. Check out the three possible solutions below for this issue.

Why Does the ‘iMessage Needs To Be Enabled To Send This Message’ Error Happen?

While no exact cause for the issue has been discovered yet, the solutions point to something related to network settings. These may include leftover configurations that became corrupted during the OS update or settings that no longer apply. In any case, the fixes below should get things right in no time.

How To Fix the ‘iMessage Needs To Be Enabled To Send This Message’ Error

If you’re facing this error, chances are that you also can’t enable/disable FaceTime and Messages in Settings. It’s possible that your Cellular Data toggle has disappeared or is grayed out as well.

1. Restart Your Phone, Disable, and Re-Enable Messages

The first thing to try is restarting your phone by holding the power key, turning it off, and then back on. After that, the Messages, FaceTime, and Cellular Data toggles should reappear or start working again. After re-enabling it, Messages should work normally.

2. Take Your SIM Card Off, Then Put It Back In

If the above doesn’t work, turn your phone off again. Remove the SIM card and turn your phone on. Finally, turn it off again and reinsert the SIM card. FaceTime and Messages should work after turning your phone on. The user who posted the issue originally got their phone working this way.

3. Reset Network Settings

If you have an eSIM-only iPhone, or if the above didn’t work, try resetting your phone’s network settings. To do that, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. You will be asked for your passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID. After that, your iPhone will restart to clear up the network settings, and Messages should work.

Messaging is one of the basic functions of our phones. Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t released an update to fix this issue yet, despite how fundamental this feature is. At least there are some solutions you can try right now.