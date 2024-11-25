How to Fix iMessage Thread Stuck on Satellite (2024)

Apple’s Messages via Satellite feature offers a reliable way to contact someone even without an active cellular connection. It can be extremely useful during emergencies, like network outages or getting stranded in remote areas. However, on normal days, it can sometimes cause minor glitches. If you’ve used the feature once, your iMessage threads can sometimes get stuck on satellite mode and restrict you from sending a standard text.

Will you be unable to reach your contacts permanently? Of course not. This troubleshooting guide provides effective fixes to turn those loading icons into delivered messages.

What Causes iMessage Threads to Get Stuck on Satellite?

iMessage threads can get stuck due to network handoff issues when switching from satellite to cellular communication. Poor reception, Apple server outages, iOS glitches, or misconfigured settings can also cause this problem.

How to Fix iMessage Thread Stuck on Satellite

1. Relaunch the Messages app

Time needed: 1 minute First, try relaunching Messages. It will kill and restart all processes related to the app, clearing any minor glitches in the process. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the App Switcher. Now, locate and swipe up on the page for the Messages app. Open the Messages app and check if the issue is fixed.

2. Force Restart Your iPhone

A force restart can clear up temporary software glitches that may be lurking at the system level.

Quickly press and release the volume up button. Quickly press and release the volume down button. Now, press and keep holding the side/power button. Release the side button once you see the Apple logo.





3. Check Your Cellular Reception

Your iPhone automatically switches to a cellular network after using Messages via satellite whenever you enter an area with stable cellular reception. However, network handoff issues due to poor cellular reception can sometimes cause glitching. iMessage might not work properly afterward.

To make sure this isn’t the case on your iPhone, check if you are in a populated area with strong cellular reception. Also, verify if your carrier is experiencing an outage. Earlier this year, many AT&T users had their iPhones stuck in satellite-only mode for a few hours after an outage.

4. Re-login to iMessage Account

In some cases, miscommunications or delays between Apple’s servers and your Apple ID could leave iMessage stuck. To resolve this issue, try re-logging into iMessage. It forces your iPhone to initiate a fresh connection.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to the bottom and tap on Apps.



Now, go to Messages and tap Send & Receive.



Tap the blue email address next to Apple Account. Tap Sign Out to remove the Apple Account for iMessage.



Now tap Use Your Apple Account for iMessage and hit Sign In.





5. Start a New Messaging Thread

Are you facing the issue only with a couple of iMessage threads? If yes, the issue might be localized to certain conversations. You should be able to resolve the issue by deleting them. While you’ll lose all your previous chats in this process, it’s worth a shot.

Locate and open the Messages app on your iPhone. Tap the three-dot icon on the top-right and tap Select Messages. Select all the message threads that are stuck on satellite and hit Delete.



Tap the Filters option in the top-left corner. Then, go to Recently Deleted.



Select the threads you had deleted and hit Delete. Then, confirm the action.



Tap the Compose button on the top right and start a new messaging thread.





6. Check Your Focus Mode Settings

Try disabling the Share Across Devices feature in Focus Mode. This feature synchronizes Focus settings across all your Apple devices. If one device remains in satellite mode, it can inadvertently keep your iPhone in that state.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and navigate to Focus. Then, turn off Share Across Devices.



7. Install the Newest Version of iOS

It’s possible that there’s an unpatched bug in iOS that’s causing issues with iMessage. If that’s the case, you should be able to quickly get everything working again by installing the most recent version of iOS.

Open the Settings app and navigate to General.



Tap Software Update and wait for your iPhone to check for updates. If a new iOS update is available, tap on Update Now (or Install Now).



Enter your iPhone’s Passcode and Agree to the terms and conditions.





8. Reset Network Settings on iPhone

If none of the solutions seem to help, the issue might be related to misconfigured network settings. As a last attempt to fix the issue, you can try resetting the network settings on your iPhone to its default state.