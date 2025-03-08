How To Fix iPhone 16 Pro Max Not Playing Netflix & Prime Video?

Netflix and Prime Video are two of the largest streaming platforms today—they have millions of users worldwide. Both apps are generally stable, although the occasional bugs aren’t unusual. For instance, a recent OS bug has been causing playback issues on iPhone 16 Pro Max. Prime Video displays the “Error Code 5001,” while Netflix shows the “Cannot play title. Please try again later” error message.

They typically stem from network connectivity issues or compatibility problems between the app and your iOS version. However, other possible reasons can include issues with the app cache and memory, as well as app bugs. Here’s how you can troubleshoot them fast:

What To Do if Prime Video and Netflix Are Not Playing On the iPhone 16 Pro Max

1. Restart the Apps/Phone

As with any problem, you should first clear the apps from the memory and RAM. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold (or double-tap the Home button on older iPhones) to open the app carousel, then swipe up on the apps.

Time needed: 5 minutes Alternatively, if restarting the apps doesn’t help, try force restarting your iPhone: Quickly press and release the Volume Up button. Quickly press and release the Volume Down button. Click and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

2. Check your Internet Connection

A weak or unstable internet connection can prevent Netflix and Prime Video from loading properly. Start by toggling on Airplane Mode for a few minutes and then turning it off. After which, check your internet speeds. To do this:

Open Google Chrome and search for “speed test.” Click on the Run Speed Test button.



Make sure that your internet speed is at least 20mbps for a smooth watching experience. If the internet speeds are acceptable, check if Prime Video and Netflix can access mobile data. Navigate to Settings > Cellular, and turn on the toggle next to both apps.

3. Offload Netflix and Prime Video

The cache is a file storage area that holds quickly accessible information, e.g., log-in credentials and media assets. However, corrupt data can sometimes fall through the cracks and cause issues. Unlike Android, iOS doesn’t let users clear cache, but you can offload apps.

Open the Settings app, then navigate to General > iPhone Storage. Scroll to the desired app. Click on the Offload App button.

To reinstall the app, tap its home screen icon.

4. Reset Network Settings

Resetting your network settings clears any misconfigurations or bugs affecting your connection. However, note that this will also remove any custom proxies, VPNs, and DNS servers.

Open the Settings app, then navigate to General. Go to Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset. Tap Reset Network Settings.

Enter your device passcode. Confirm by tapping Reset Network Settings again.

Since these playback issues are more common on the latest iPhone 16 models, Prime Video and Netflix may not be fully optimized for your iPhone. In this case, we recommend updating these apps to their latest version. To do this:

Open the App Store. Click on the Search button located at the bottom right. Search for your desired app. Tap Update if available.



For many users, Netflix and Prime Video playback issues began after the iOS 18.3.1 update, which suggests that an iOS bug could be the culprit. I suggest downloading the latest iOS version.

Open the Settings app, then navigate to General > Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



Hopefully, one of these methods helped you fix Prime Video and Netflix not playing on the iPhone 16 Pro Max issue. Unfortunately, if nothing worked, we recommend contacting Amazon and Netflix support.