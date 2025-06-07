Mail App Not Working on iPhone in iOS 18.5? 9 Ways to Fix it

The Mail app on iOS 18.5 may stop working due to update bugs, sync issues, or misconfigured settings. Some users report seeing a blank screen when they open the app, i.e., no menus and emails, just an unresponsive interface. Others say their inbox won’t refresh or new messages won’t load altogether. You can fix these issues by force quitting the app, disabling mail categorization, enabling account sync, adjusting fetch settings, or re-adding your email account. Here’s a closer look.

9 Ways to Fix Mail App Not Working on iPhone

1. Turn off Mail Categorization

Time needed: 1 minute Mail categorization on iOS 18 is meant to help you find messages with ease. However, it can sometimes misplace emails by moving them to a different category. You may turn the feature off to find such emails. Locate and open the Mail app on your iPhone. Tap and open the Mailbox you’re facing issues with. Tap the three-dot icon at the top right and tap List View.

2. Relaunch the Mail App

The Mail app on your iPhone can start freezing or crashing due to temporary glitches in iOS. In most cases, you can fix the issue by force closing and relaunching the Mail app. Simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the App Switcher. Then, swipe up on the Mail app before reopening it.

3. Ensure Mail Syncing is Enabled

Mail may stop fetching new data if you mistakenly disable synchronization for your account. Check your settings if this is the case.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to Apps.



Select the option for Mail and go to Mail Accounts.



Select the mail account you want to configure. Then, enable the toggle located next to Mail.





4. Check Your Mail Fetch Settings

Incorrect mail fetch settings can also prevent emails from downloading on your iPhone. If you aren’t sure about how you can fix the issue, follow the steps that I’ve shown below to enable push synchronization.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to the end and go to Apps > Mail.



Tap Mail Accounts and select Fetch New Data.



Enable Push and select Automatic for accounts that don’t support it. Tap on a mail account to customize individual synchronization preferences.





5. Check for Network Related Issues

Network-related issues are one of the most common reasons why the Mail app may not work on iPhones. If the app isn’t syncing your inbox or you can’t send any messages, you should first check your Wi-Fi or cellular connection. If you discover an issue, restart the wireless router or turn Airplane mode on and off.

6. Delete and Re-add the Mail Account

If the Mail app still refuses to work correctly, I would suggest you delete and re-add the account on your iPhone. This process should help you resolve login problems caused due to incorrect credentials.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and navigate to Apps > Mail.



Tap Mail Accounts and select an account.



Then, tap the red Delete button at the bottom. Tap Delete from My iPhone to remove the account.



Tap Add Account and select your existing mail provider.



Enter your credentials and follow the on-screen instructions.

7. Wait for iOS 18.5.1 or Later

Given the underlying cause of the issue is still unknown, we can rule it out as a bug in iOS 18.5. Your best course of action would be to wait for Apple to roll out iOS 18.5.1 or iOS 18.6 and install it on your iPhone. Since the issue seems to be widespread, Apple will definitely roll out fixes for it in a future iOS update.

Locate and open the Settings app. Then, navigate to General.



Tap Software Update and wait for the iPhone to check for updates. If a new iOS update is available, hit Update Now (or Install Now).





8. Reset iPhone Network Settings

Many times, underlying network issues on your iPhone can prevent it from communicating with your mail provider. You should be able to resolve such problems by resetting the network settings on your iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to General. Scroll down to the end of the page and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.



From the resulting page, tap Reset and select Reset Network Settings.



Now, enter your lock screen password and tap Reset Network Settings.





9. Reset All Settings on Your iPhone

If the Mail app is still not working, it may be because of some misconfiguration on your iPhone. Resetting all settings will allow you to resolve such issues without erasing any photos or other data on your iPhone.