How to Fix Weather App Not Working on iPhone

The iPhone Weather app is a convenient feature that provides current and projected weather conditions for your location and other areas. Additionally, Weather widgets can be added to your home screen for swift access to this vital information. However, the Weather app can occasionally stop working on your iPhone, displaying inaccurate or outdated data, crashing, or failing to load.

Luckily, there are some straightforward solutions to address the Weather app not working on your iPhone issue. In this article, I’ll guide you through the troubleshooting process, right after we see what the causes behind this problem could be.

Why is the Apple Weather App Not Working?

There are several potential explanations for the Weather app’s inability to work on your iPhone. Some of the most prevalent include:

Location services are either deactivated or not granted permission for the Weather app. To deliver precise and relevant weather data for your region, the app requires access to your location.

The Weather app’s background app refresh is disabled. This feature enables the Weather app to update its data in the background while you use other apps or when your iPhone is locked.

The internet connection is weak or unstable. A stable internet connection is necessary for the Weather app to obtain the most recent weather data from online sources.

The iOS version is out-of-date or contains bugs. You should always use the latest version of iOS to ensure your iPhone’s functionality. However, an iOS update may occasionally introduce glitches or issues that affect the performance of the Weather app or other apps on your iPhone.

The Weather app is corrupted or experiencing software issues. Internal problems within the Weather app might prevent it from functioning normally.

Depending on the cause of this problem, you will have to employ different solutions. Continue reading to find all the possible solutions to the Weather app not working on your iPhone issue.

How Do I Get Weather to Work on My iPhone?

Check the System Status

Certain applications offer a public or private web interface or control panel that exhibits the current condition of the app’s server and its elements, such as databases, APIs, services, and more. The status interface may also present historical records, occurrences, notifications, maintenance timelines, and other pertinent details.



In the case of the Weather app, you can go to Apple’s Support page and check the system status. If the status is red, then you will have to wait until the app fixes any current issues. Otherwise, you can move on to other solutions.

Close and Reopen the Weather App

This method can assist in eliminating temporary glitches or cache problems that might be impacting the Weather app. To shut down and restart the Weather app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to the center, and hold until you can see the App Switcher. If you have an iPhone 8 or earlier, double-tap the Home button instead. Next, swipe upward on the Weather app card to close it. After waiting a few moments, tap the Weather app icon to reopen it.

Restart Your iPhone

This method aids in resolving minor software issues that might be affecting the Weather app. To reboot your iPhone, press and hold the power button (or the side button and volume button) until a slider shows on the display. Next, move the slider to switch off your iPhone. Wait for a few seconds, then press and hold the power button (or the side button) once more until the Apple logo shows on the screen. You can also restart your device with Siri.

Enable Location Access or Reset Location & Privacy

Time needed: 1 minute. To make sure that the location services are turned on and allowed for the Weather app, or to reset Location & Privacy, do the following: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Turn on the Location Services option. Next, scroll down and tap on Weather and select While Using the App or Always.

If the app still doesn’t work, you can reset the Location & Privacy data by going to Settings > General > Reset. Lastly, tap Reset Location & Privacy.

By activating Location Services, you also enable the Significant Location feature. With this function enabled, your iPhone maintains a record of the most recent locations you’ve visited. Additionally, it logs the frequency of your visits and the specific times you were at each location. If you don’t want your iPhone to track this data, check out how to turn off the location history.

Turn on Background App Refresh

To do this, go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh. Make sure Background App Refresh is on. Then, scroll down and toggle on the switch next to Weather.



The Background App Refresh function permits applications to refresh their content and execute tasks in the background, even if they are not currently active. This ensures that the apps possess the most up-to-date information, such as current temperatures, and weather forecasts.

With Background App Refresh activated, your iPhone smartly organizes these updates by considering your usage habits, device energy, and network connection. This approach aids in reducing battery consumption and guarantees that updates transpire when the device is linked to Wi-Fi or has a robust cellular signal.

Check Your Internet Connectivity

To verify your Wi-Fi connection, navigate to Settings > Wi-Fi and check if Wi-Fi is enabled. Also, check if you are connected to a network.

To check your cellular data connection, go to Settings > Cellular, ensure Cellular Data is activated, and that you have strong signal reception.



Update to the Latest iOS Version

Upgrading your iPhone may resolve any issues or malfunctions that could be impacting the Weather app or other applications on your device. To update your iPhone, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and select Download and Install if an update is accessible.

Delete and Reinstall the Weather App

By reinstalling the Weather app, you will eliminate any damaged files or data that could be triggering issues with the app.

To uninstall and reinstall the Weather app, press and hold the Weather app until the contextual menu appears, then tap Remove App followed by Delete App.

Following this, open the App Store, search for Weather, and tap the Cloud download button to re-download the app.



In case App Store is missing on your iPhone, you can take a look at our dedicated guide on how to get it back.

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to fix the Apple Weather app not working on your iPhone. However, if nothing helps, feel free to contact Apple Support.