How To Fix X (Twitter) Not Working On iPhone

Is X (formerly Twitter) one of the apps you check daily? You might feel out of the loop if it suddenly crashes—you can’t post, refresh your feed, or catch up on the latest updates. In most cases, a quick restart does the trick, but if that doesn’t work, you’ll have to start troubleshooting. Here’s what to do if X is not working on your iPhone.

Ways to Solve X Not Working on iPhone

Time needed: 5 minutes Check if you’re using the latest version of the app. If X released a new update, it could cause issues with the outdated version. Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on your profile > Apps > My Apps. Find X on the list and tap Update. Once the update is finished, you’ll see the Open button. Tap it and see if the app works now.

2. Check Network Connection

Is your iPhone properly connected to the internet? If you have multiple Wi-Fi at home or at work, check if you’re connected to the right Wi-Fi network. It sometimes happens to me—the network extender is on but the main modem is not.

Swipe down on your screen to open your Control Center. Long press on the Wi-Fi icon, then open Wi-Fi Settings. Check the Wi-Fi network you’re supposed to be connected to.

If you’re using mobile internet, check if Twitter can access cellular data.

Go to Settings, then Cellular. Scroll down to your app list, and toggle on X.



Maybe your VPN is preventing the app from working properly. While great at masking your digital footprint, VPNs may cause network latency, affecting how Twitter functions on your device. Try to disconnect your VPN.

Go to Settings > toggle off VPN. Or if you’re using another VPN service, open the app and disconnect.

If the issue persists, you may also try to reset your network settings. Doing so will reset all your saved Wi-Fi networks, cellular data settings, and VPN configurations.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Enter your passcode then tap Reset Network Settings.



X (Twitter) is available for iPhones running on iOS 14 and above, so if you’re device is still using iOS 13.7 or lower, X may not update to the most recent versions.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. You’ll see the “Update Now” and “Update Tonight” buttons if there’s a new version of iOS available.

Wait for the update to complete and test your X app again.

4. Delete The App And Reinstall

Removing and reinstalling X on your iPhone resets the app to its default state. Doing so will clear existing cache and data, potentially addressing underlying errors.

To delete the app, long press its icon on your phone’s screen. Tap Remove App > Delete App > Delete. Go to the App Store and install the latest version of Twitter.

5. Factory Reset iPhone

If all else fails, the last resort is to factory reset your iPhone. This is seldom necessary, but if you’re also facing issues with other apps, you may have to go this route. Make sure you back up your device before proceeding.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

Enter your passcode and tap Continue. Wait for your device to erase, which might take a few minutes to complete.

Once done, proceed to set up your device and install a fresh X (Twitter) app on your iPhone.