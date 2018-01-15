How to Find Your Art Doppelgänger with the Google Arts & Culture App

If you’ve spent any time online over the past couple days you’ve no doubt seen people sharing their art portrait doppelgänger on Twitter and Facebook. That’s all thanks to the Google Arts & Culture app on the iPhone. Here’s how you can find your art world twin.

The Google Arts & Culture app does a quick analysis of your face from a selfie or other photo, then compares that to portraits in museums around the world.

To see and share your artistic doppelgänger, do this:

Download the free Google Arts & Culture app

Launch the app and scroll down to Is your portrait in a museum

Tap Get Started

The app needs access to your iPhone camera, so tap I Accept when asked

Snap a selfie, or if you’re having a bad hair day, tap the reverse camera button to switch to the rear-facing camera. Now you can snap another photo of yourself.

Now smile, laugh, or baulk at Google’s suggested artistic twin

Don’t be too surprised if Google’s suggested artwork doesn’t come close to matching you. Google says this is all experimental so keep in mind this is all just for fun. If you don’t like what Google gives you, try another selfie with your head in a different position, or with a different expression.

You can share your doppelgänger, too, by tapping the aptly named SHARE button. From there you can post the comparison on your favorite social networks, or share with friends through Messages or email.