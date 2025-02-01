You Can’t Download Google’s Year of the Snake Game, But You Can Play it on iOS

Looking to download the Google Year of the Snake game to your iOS device? You might be in for some disappointment, but I can still show you how to play it from any mobile browser. If you’ve ever owned an older Nokia phone or TI-83 calculator, you’re sure to remember all the fun of this classic snake game. Allow me to make your afternoon less productive with this quick guide.

Play Google Year of the Snake Game on iOS

To play the game, all you have to do is follow this link. While there is no way to download the game to your device, following the link will give you direct access to the game. It worked for me using both Google Chrome and Safari on my iPhone. Clicking Play will get you started, and you simply swipe up, down, left, or right on the screen to control the snake. Collect the icons on the screen to rack up points while avoiding walls and yourself.

From the main menu, you also have customization options that allow you to change certain characteristics of the game. You also have access to a daily challenge from the main menu, which can increase the difficulty if you think the main game doesn’t have enough action.

Meant to honor the traditions of the Lunar New Year, this game arrives from South Korea and celebrates the Year of the Snake. Along with this new Doodle, Google is also delivering new background designs crafted by Pacific Island and Asian artists to the Chrome Web Store. There are also new additions to Google Play and Google Meet to celebrate this 3,000-year tradition.

Can you reach a new high score? It has probably been a long time since you played Snake. And while you’re playing, you may also want to know if it’s possible to install Google Play games on iOS.