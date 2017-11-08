Here’s How to Create an Ultra Low Power Mode for iPhone X

Now that there’s an iPhone with an OLED screen, much thought is being directed towards how much battery using black wallpapers can save. But we can go even further than that. Even though iOS already has a Low Power Mode, there are additional settings we could tweak to create an Ultra Low Power Mode.

iPhone X Ultra Low Power Mode

Apple has provided a pure black wallpaper as a default. We can find this by going to Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a New Wallpaper > Stills . Be sure to set it as the wallpaper for the home screen and lock screen. Next, to go even further we can turn on grayscale. Find this in Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations > Color Filters . Turn the switch on and select Grayscale at the top. While we’re in accessibility settings, scroll down until you see Accessibility Shortcut . Set the shortcut to Smart Invert Colors . You can turn it on and off by triple-clicking the home button. But since the iPhone X doesn’t have a home button, you can assign it to the sleep/wake button. Finally, turn on iOS’s built-in Low Power Mode . On the iPhone X, swipe down from the right ear at the top to find Control Center. Tap on the battery icon.

No one has quantified exactly how much this will stretch out your battery life. But the next time you’re in a situation where you need ultra low power mode, try this tip to give it extra oomph.