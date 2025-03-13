Here’s How to Fix the iPhone Alarm Bug That’s Making People Oversleep

Last April, Apple admitted to alarm reliability issues after NBC’s Today reported on them, but the problem persists. You might set an alarm for 7 AM, only for it to go off at 5 PM, or not sound at all. Even on iOS 18, alarms remain unreliable. Apple hasn’t responded to inquiries, so for now, consider a backup alarm clock or follow the troubleshooting steps below to fix the issue.

Outdated software can sometimes cause unexpected errors. To avoid this, always keep your iPhone updated to the latest iOS version. Updates not only improve security but also include quality-of-life improvements.

Time needed: 1 minute Open the Settings app and tap General.

Tap Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



2. Disable StandBy Mode

When this feature is enabled, your phone enters a low-power display state while charging, which can sometimes cause alarms to be delayed or silenced. By turning off StandBy, you ensure that your alarm rings at full volume and without interference.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap StandBy and disable the StandBy toggle.





3. Check Alarm Sound

The default iPhone alarm sound can be pretty harsh, which is why some people switch it to something calmer. However, some alarm tones are too quiet, and you might end up sleeping through them, thinking your alarm never went off. Here’s how you can change your iPhone alarm sound:

Open the Clock app on your iPhone. Tap Alarms in the bottom bar, then tap on the alarm you want to modify. Tap Sound.

Choose a loud enough tone. When you are done, tap Back > Save.



4. Try Third-Party Alarm Apps

Switching to a third-party alarm app can help you avoid the risk of oversleeping because these apps run independently of Apple’s default alarm system, which has been glitchy for many users. Apps like Alarmy or Loud Alarm Clock give you more control with extra features like puzzle-based wake-ups and backup alarms that ensure you’re up on time.

5. Disconnect Bluetooth

If you’re using Bluetooth earphones or speakers with your iPhone, your alarm won’t play through the phone’s speaker; it’ll go straight to your connected device. That means if your earphones aren’t in your ears, you won’t hear a thing. To make sure your alarm rings loud and clear from your iPhone’s built-in speaker, disconnect any Bluetooth devices before sleeping.

Go to Settings. Tap Bluetooth.

Turn the Bluetooth toggle off.



6. Make Sure Volume is Turned Up

As is typical, many users have reported that their alarms are going off, but are silent. That’s why it’s always a good idea to double-check your iPhone’s volume settings.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Sounds & Haptics. Move the slider to the right to increase the volume.

Also, turn the Silent Mode toggle off.



7. Disable Attention Aware Features

You might want to turn off Attention-Aware Features if they’re enabled. This was the workaround when the issue first appeared in 2024.

With Attention-Aware Features on, your iPhone uses Face ID to check if you’re paying attention. If you’re looking at your screen, it lowers the volume of alerts. However, the feature sometimes keeps working even after you stop looking at your iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Face ID & Passcode.

Disable the Attention Aware Features toggle.



8. Delete and Re-Create Alarms

I recommend that you delete and re-create your alarms, especially if they are set to repeat, to ensure they work properly. Double-check that you haven’t accidentally set the wrong time, like 5:00 PM instead of 5:00 AM.

To delete your alarms:

Open the Clock app on your iPhone. Tap Alarms in the bottom bar.

Swipe left on the alarm you want to remove, and tap Delete.



To set an alarm again:

Tap the + icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Set the time and settings, such as when you want it to repeat, the sound it plays, and whether you want to set it to snooze. When you are done, tap Save.



9. Reset Your iPhone

If nothing else has worked, your last option is to reset your iPhone completely. This restores it to its original state, just like when you first took it out of the box. All your apps, data, and settings will be erased, so be sure to back up your iPhone before taking this step.