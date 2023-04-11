How to Put Hold Music on iPhone

For those looking to add a bit of zest to their phone calls, there is a way to add hold music on your iPhone. That way, when someone calls you, they will get to experience some music as they wait for you to answer the call. While a bit goofy, it’s something that is a bit extra when it comes to iOS, and it can be incredibly useful for those that own their own business. This feature can be particularly useful for those that want to have a personalized message while a caller holds, or it can also be useful for adding a touch of personality to your call.

While this can be an incredibly cool feature, only certain wireless carriers are going to support it. In fact, if you’re using any of the big U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T), it’s pretty likely you may not be able to access the feature. Unfortunately, most iPhone users may simply be out of the loop on this one. However, your carrier may offer a third-party app or service that can offer the same thing. Depending on your service provider, they may have their own system in place for hold music. Let’s explore the options.

Can I Put Hold Music on my iPhone?

Yes. Well, maybe. As mentioned, folks in the U.S. likely will not be able to utilize the iPhone feature, as wireless carriers typically make their own decisions when determining hold music. For example, AT&T and Verizon have their own third-party apps. For example, Verizon does let you choose your own music or message through One Talk, which is a part of a business account. Concerning AT&T, you may need to be a member of AT&T [email protected]. Either way, if you’re in the U.S., you may want to contact your service provider for more information.

Most carriers are more than likely going to offer their own alternatives.

However, if you do have a carrier that allows you to change the Hold Music on your own, doing it directly from your iPhone is rather easy.

Time needed: 1 minute. If you have the right carrier, all you need to do is follow these steps. From your iPhone, go to Settings. Select Phone Go to Call Waiting Choose Play Music and select your music.

Note that it may be in Settings > Phone > Hold Tone, depending on what version of iOS you are using.

Of course, if you need to put someone on hold, the Mute option you see during a call will be a big help. Additionally, you can also put someone on hold when you receive a call while you are already on a call. Whenever you receive a phone call, you will have either an End + Accept option, or a Hold + Accept option. You will want to choose the Hold + Accept option.

Getting someone to hear a tune is just a button away.

How do I make My Own Hold Music?

If you’re looking to create your own hold music, you have a lot of options. Of course, I’m always going to suggest that you can try making your own song in GarageBand, but there’s other options as well. Apple provides some alternative choice, and you can always find royalty-free music online as well. Really, as long as you have the option to change the hold music, then your options are virtually limitless.

If you are able to change your own hold music, I would recommend going with something that is easy for the recipient to digest. While you may just love down-tuned death metal, not everyone does. While it may seem funny at the moment, having everyone that calls you irate by the time you answer the phone may not be in your best interest. Go with music that is accessible for everyone.

Can I Have My Own Hold Music?

If you are able to see the Call Waiting option, you should be good to go. Again, however, if you are in the U.S., you will likely need to talk to your service provider, as they will more than likely offer this at a premium. Most likely, a lot of carriers are going to likely offer their own options for this feature. However, if you find that your carrier allows you to do this, you’re ready to go simply by following the steps above.

Of course, after looking at how to make your own music using GarageBand, don’t forget that there’s still a lot of options. If you are doing this as part of a business, it may be a good idea to remember that you will likely need to use something that is royalty-free. Doing a quick search online for “royalty free music” is likely to yield some decent results. Of course, even without GarageBand, you can still record your own message using the mic on your iPhone.

Make the Call

While not an option for everyone, those that can create their own hold music can certainly have a lot of fun with it. Additionally, it can be particularly helpful for those that run their own business. Whether it’s using the music available on your device, finding your own music, or even creating your own sounds, there’s a lot of options when it comes to creating your own hold music. While those in the U.S. are likely going to miss out on this feature, it can be great for those that have the option.

In the end, knowing the ins and outs of your iPhone can be a big help. Knowing how to perform some of the lesser-known functions on your device can be incredibly helpful. For example, did you know that you can make your iPhone greyscale? It may also be helpful to know that there’s a real easy way to blur backgrounds in photos directly on your device. Users are also able to remove the background of multiple photos. There’s a lot of features packed into the iPhone, so be sure to check back to see what else we find.