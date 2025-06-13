How to Downgrade From iOS 26 to iOS 18 or iOS 17

If you recently installed iOS 26 Developer Beta for the new features but can’t tolerate the heating problems, app crashes, and other issues, there’s a way to return to iOS 18. Yes, it’s possible. To downgrade from iOS 26 to iOS 18, turn off beta updates, back up your iPhone data, and put your iPhone into Recovery mode. Let’s take a look at the details.

Things To Do Before You Roll Back from iOS 26 to iOS 18

Before uninstalling the beta updates, keep the following things in mind to avoid any issues or potential data loss.

Apple doesn’t allow you to restore backups created on beta software. To avoid losing your important data, make sure to back up your iPhone data to an external drive or a cloud storage service. You will need a Mac or a Windows PC and a stable internet connection. Make sure your Mac or the Apple Devices app on your Windows computer is up to date. Before you begin, make sure to turn off beta updates to stop further iOS 26 updates from being installed on your iPhone. For this, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and tap Off.

How to Downgrade from iOS 26 to iOS 18 Without Losing Data

NOTE There’s no way to restore data from a backup created on a beta version. We strongly recommend that you manually back up your important data, which you can easily restore when you downgrade to iOS 18.

You can easily restore your iPhone to iOS 18 from iOS 26 using Recovery mode. The process may seem a bit lengthy and complex, but it’s pretty simple. Here’s how: Using a compatible cable, connect your iPhone to your Mac or Windows PC. Now, you have to put your iPhone into Recovery Mode. For this, quickly press and release the Volume Up Button. Then, press and release the Volume Down button and keep holding the Power button until you see the Recovery mode screen. When you see a black screen with a cable and an arrow pointing toward a laptop, it’s evident that your iPhone has successfully entered Recovery mode. It’s worth noting that your iPhone may automatically exit Recovery mode. If this happens, put it in Recovery mode again, and the process should continue from where it left off. On your Mac, open the Finder app. On a Windows PC, open the Apple Devices app or the iTunes app. Click your iPhone’s name from the left sidebar. You’ll see a dialog box asking you to Update or Restore your device. Hit the Restore button. If prompted, click the Restore and Update button in the pop-up window and follow the on-screen instructions. If asked, you may have to sign in to your Apple Account to disable Activation Lock. Your Mac or Windows PC will automatically extract, verify, and restore your iPhone’s software back to iOS 18. Depending on your internet connection, downgrading your iPhone from iOS 26 to iOS 18 can take a while. So, be patient and wait until the process finishes smoothly. Once the process completes, you’ll see a confirmation pop-up saying your iPhone has been restored to factory settings.

Once your iPhone is restored to iOS 18, you can set up your device using the backup to get all your photos, videos, contacts, apps, and other stuff. While you’re setting up your iPhone, select the Restore from Mac or PC option to transfer your data.

Can You Downgrade from iOS 26 to iOS 17?

No, Apple is no longer signing iOS 17. When Apple stops signing an iOS, users can’t downgrade to that version. So, if you’ve downloaded iOS 26 beta or even iOS 18, there’s no way to go back to iOS 17.