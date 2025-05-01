How To Find Passwords on iPhone iOS 18

One of the best new features you’ll find in iOS 18 is the built-in Passwords app. You finally get a proper password manager right on your iPhone, making it easier for you to create and manage your credentials across apps and websites.

It automatically syncs your data across all your devices through iCloud and protects everything with end-to-end encryption (the gold standard of security). This ensures that no one, not even Apple or the government, can access your information. Here’s exactly how you can find, view, edit, and manage your passwords in just a few taps using this app.

Where to Find Passwords in iOS 18

Time needed: 1 minute Here’s where to find the Passwords app: Open the Passwords app on your Home Screen. It’s a white icon with a key. If the icon is missing, check out our guide on how to find it.

Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode. You’ll land on the dashboard showing categories like All, Passkeys, Wi-Fi, and Deleted. Tap All to view all your saved website and app credentials.



How to Search For A Specific Password

Tap the search bar at the top.

Type the app or website name (for example: “Netflix” or “Gmail”). Select the correct entry from the list to view login details.

What If You Can’t Find A Password?

Check All Passwords: Make sure you’re not viewing only a Shared Group or category. Look in Deleted: Maybe you deleted it recently.

Confirm iCloud Keychain is On: Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Passwords and Keychain.



How to Use Siri To Find Passwords

You can skip manual searches altogether. Just say “Hey Siri, show my passwords, or “Hey Siri, what is my [App Name] password?” You’ll still have to unlock with Face ID or your passcode to view anything, but it saves a few taps.

How to Edit A Saved Password

Find the password you want to update. Tap Edit at the top-right corner.

Make your changes. Tap Save when done.

How to Delete A Password or Passkey

Select the entry you want to delete. Tap Edit > Delete.



Recover a Deleted Password

Tap Deleted from the dashboard.

Find the password you want to recover. Tap Restore to bring it back.

Extra Features in the iOS 18 Passwords App