How Many eSIMs Can Be Added to an iPhone?

Looking to manage multiple eSIMs on your iPhone? Here’s how many you can store and use at once—and how it varies by model.

You’ll get clarity fast with concise breakdowns by iPhone model.

iPhone eSIM Capacity Explained

1. Supported iPhones and Dual eSIM Capability

iPhones from iPhone XS, XR, 11, 12, SE (2020) onward support eSIM.

onward support eSIM. From iPhone 13 onward (including 14, 15, 16), you can have two eSIMs active simultaneously—without needing a physical SIM.

2. Stored eSIM Profiles vs. Active eSIMs

You can store eight or more eSIM profiles on most iPhones that support eSIM.

on most iPhones that support eSIM. Only two of these profiles can be active at the same time (on supported models).

3. Older Models (XS, XR, 11, 12, SE)

These can store multiple eSIM profiles—but only one eSIM can be active at a time, often alongside a physical SIM.

4. Summary Table

iPhone Model Stored eSIM Profiles Active eSIMs at Once iPhone XS / XR / XS Max / 11 / 12 / SE (2020) Multiple (often 5–20+) 1 eSIM (plus physical SIM) iPhone 13 / 14 / 15 / 16 8 or more Up to 2 eSIMs simultaneously

Why These Limits Matter

Managing multiple lines? Storing many eSIMs lets you switch easily—especially useful when traveling or switching carriers frequently.

Dual active eSIMs let you run personal and work lines at the same time—without juggling physical SIMs.

FAQs

Q: Can you install unlimited eSIMs on an iPhone?

You can store many—most sources say at least eight—and some users report having 20+ installed, depending on storage capacity.

Q: Can you have 3 eSIMs active at once?

No — iPhones support only up to two active eSIMs simultaneously.

Q: Does the limit change if you remove the physical SIM?

No — the two-active-eSIM limit still applies on newer models whether or not a physical SIM is inserted.