How Much System Data is Normal on Mac? 

Apart from the apps and files you install on your Mac, storage space is also allocated to something called System Data. It’s important to know how much system data is normal on a Mac so you can take action if it seems to be hogging too much space. Generally, it should not run into hundreds of gigabytes, although its exact size can vary significantly. I’ve broken down all the details below so you can optimize your Mac’s storage space.

What is System Data on Mac?

System Data refers to all the essential files and components that macOS requires to run smoothly. This includes system files, caches, logs, temporary files, virtual memory swap files, and other things. System Data plays a behind-the-scenes role to help with tasks like software updates and backups on your Mac.

How Much System Data is Normal in macOS?

There is no universally specified size of System Data on a Mac. It depends on your Mac’s model, how long you’ve had it, and your usage. However, for most people, the typical size of System Data is usually between 10 GB to 30 GB.

If your Mac is older or has a lot of heavy apps or large files, System Data can also range from 60 GB to 80 GB. However, System Data that runs into hundreds of GBs is atypical and probably needs to be managed.

How to Check System Data Size on Mac

Time needed: 3 minutes If you want to see how much space System Data is taking up, follow the steps below, according to the macOS version you’re running. On macOS Ventura and later: Click the Apple menu icon and select System Settings. Go to General > Storage. Wait for the colored graph to load and hover your pointer on the dark gray area. Or, scroll down until you see System Data.

On macOS Monterey or older:

Click the Apple menu and select About This Mac. Click the Storage tab and wait for the graph to load. Hover your pointer on the dark gray area to see the System Data size.

Tips to Manage and Reduce System Data

While System Data can take up a noticeable amount of space, most of it is crucial for the stability and functionality of macOS. However, if you think that it is taking up excessive space, there are several things you can do to clear system data on your Mac. Here are some good practices to help manage it over time:

Regularly empty the Trash and Downloads folder, as this can help free up hidden storage tied to System Data.

Check for and delete outdated iPhone or iPad backups stored on your Mac.

Use the built-in Storage Optimizer tool on your Mac.

Uninstall unused apps and associated files.

Use trusted cleanup tools such as CleanMyMac X or CCleaner for Mac to help safely identify and clear unnecessary files on your system.

Overall, System Data size varies according to your Mac and how you use it. However, as a general guideline, it should not run into hundreds of gigabytes. For more tips, you should also check out our article on how to stop macOS from hoarding System Data.