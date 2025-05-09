How To Open the Properties of a File or Folder on a MacBook (macOS)​

Switching from Windows to macOS? There are a few UI quirks that you’ll need to adjust to, but one of the most noticeable is the lack of a dedicated right-click button. Without it, finding familiar options, like viewing a file or folder’s properties, can feel confusing at first. macOS handles these actions differently. It doesn’t use a dedicated “Properties” label, but once you know where to look, opening detailed info is simple. Here’s how to open your MacBook’s context menu.

1. Use Two-Finger Click or Control-Click

Time needed: 3 minutes If you’re used to Windows, you’re probably looking for a Properties option. On a Mac, the equivalent is called Get Info. Right-clicking still works, if you’re using a mouse. But on a MacBook trackpad, you’ll need to hold Control while clicking. This opens a contextual menu with the option to view file details like size, kind, permissions, and more. Click once on the file or folder to highlight it. Hold Control and click the trackpad. You can also tap the trackpad with two fingers to mimic a right-click. Select Get Info from the menu.

2. Open Through the Finder Menu

Not a fan of the control-click action? macOS gives you a more structured way to access file info from the Finder menu. You’ll find it especially useful when navigating the system UI for the first time. It’s a reliable fallback if trackpad gestures aren’t your thing or you just prefer using the top menu bar.

Open Finder and select your file or folder.

Click File in the menu bar at the top of your screen. Choose Get Info from the dropdown.

3. Use the Keyboard Shortcut: Command + I

If you regularly need to check file info while organizing folders or working on projects, memorizing the Command + I shortcut saves time. It opens the Get Info window instantly, with no clicks required. It’s handy when you’re deep into multitasking or managing dozens of files at once.

Click to select a file or folder. Press Command + I. The Info window will appear.

4. View Info for Multiple Files

Trying to see the size or combined details of multiple files? macOS offers a variation of the Get Info shortcut that works for bulk selections. Instead of opening several windows, it gives you a live-updating summary of all the selected items—great for checking total folder size or confirming bulk permissions.

Select multiple files or folders using Shift or Command.

Press Command + Option + I. A single info panel appears for your group selection.

5. What You Can See and Edit in “Get Info”

The Get Info window isn’t just for viewing file sizes. It also lets you rename files, hide extensions, check location, view timestamps, and even change who can access or modify the item. It’s the macOS equivalent of Properties—just more visual and more tightly integrated with your system preferences. Here’s everything you’ll see:

Name & Extension

Where (file path)

Size

Created / Modified Dates

Tags

Sharing & Permissions

The process is generally straightforward, but you can call Apple Support if anything’s missing.