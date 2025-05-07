How to Scan QR Code on MacBook?

There’s currently no built-in way to scan QR codes on your MacBook. One option is to scan it on your iPhone and then share the link to your Mac. But if you don’t want to rely on this workaround (or don’t own an iPhone) you’ll need to use a third-party app to scan QR codes on your Mac. Here’s what you can do.

Scan QR Code on MacBook using the QR Capture App

Scanning a QR code is a quick way to access specific web links without needing to type them manually. If you come across a QR code when reading a document or browsing the web on your Mac, you can scan it using a free app called QR Capture.

There are several QR code scanner apps on the App Store. But after rigorous testing, I found QR Capture to be the most reliable one.

Download QR Capture from the App Store. After installing, open the app and you’ll see a frame resembling a phone. Simply drag and place this around the QR code you want to scan, and click the camera icon to scan.

The app will read the QR code and directly open the embedded link in your browser. It will also open a separate window showing the link results as demonstrated in the screenshot below.

NOTE The first time you try this, the app will ask you for permission to capture your screen. Click on “Continue” to grant this permission from System Settings.

Use Your iPhone to Scan a QR Code and Share to Your Mac

If you’re wondering how to use your MacBook’s camera to scan a QR code, unfortunately, there is no reliable app that allows you to do this. So, if you come across a physical QR code on a poster or printed document, you’ll need to scan it with your iPhone and then share this link to your Mac if needed.

Just open the camera app on your iPhone and point it at the QR code. Thanks to Visual Intelligence, your device will automatically recognize it and show a notification. Tap the notification to open the link embedded in the QR code on your iPhone.

You can also copy and paste this link onto your Mac using the Universal Clipboard feature. Alternatively, you can paste the link into an app like Notes or Messages, which will instantly sync with your Mac, so you can access the link there.